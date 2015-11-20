Oakland Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Rodney Hudson Questionable For Matchup With Lions

A look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Neiron Ball
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|CB
|DJ Hayden
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|S
|Taylor Mays
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Wrist
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Doubtful
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
A look at the Lions injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Don Carey
|Back
|Did not part.
|Limited
|WR
|Calvin Johnson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|DE
|Jason Jones
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|CB
|Nevin Lawson
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Limited
|DT
|Gabe Wright
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|Toe
|Limited
|Full
|RB
|Joique Bell
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|P
|Sam Martin
|Back
|Limited
|Full
|S
|Glover Quin
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full