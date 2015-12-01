Oakland Raiders: Week 13 Power Rankings

Dec 01, 2015 at 12:53 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday, traveling to Nashville and taking down the Tennessee Titans 24-21.

With the win, the Silver and Black have vaulted themselves back into playoff contention, but before their next test, which comes in the form of Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs, let's take a look at what the national media is saying about the team after their most recent performance.

ESPN

Week 13 Ranking: 16

Week 12 Ranking: 18

Movement: Up 2

Analysis: Derek Carr has five games with at least three touchdown passes this season. One more and he'll tie Daryle Lamonica (1969) and Ken Stabler (1976) for the most such games in a season in Raiders history.

FOX Sports

Week 13 Ranking: 29

Week 12 Ranking: 25

Movement: Down 4

Analysis: Amari Cooper has already claimed Oakland's rookie franchise record for receiving yards with five games left to play. If Oakland is going to make a late run at the postseason, their offense will lead the way.

NFL.com

Week 13 Ranking: **17

**

Week 12 Ranking: 18

Movement: Up 1

Analysis: Take a bow, Derek Carr. The young quarterback drove his mates the length of the field to win in the sloppy elements -- and in a game they had to have. To do that when you're playing model football is notable, but when you're missing throws, like to a wide-open Michael Crabtree on that same drive, resilience is as important as talent. Again, big ups.

Pro Football Talk

Week 13 Ranking: 13

Week 12 Ranking: 13

Movement: N/A

Analysis: Every time the Raiders give us a reason to give up on them, they give us a reason not to.

USA Today Sports* *

Week 13 Ranking: 15

Week 12 Ranking: 16

Movement: Up 1

Analysis: Put up or shut up time for a young team. Oakland faces Chiefs (twice), Broncos and Packers over final five weeks.

Yahoo! Sports* *

Week 13 Ranking: 18

Week 12 Ranking: 20

Movement: Up 2

Analysis: Since the Raiders' bye, Derek Carr has 300 yards in four of Oakland's six games, and 289 yards in another.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising