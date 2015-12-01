Oakland Raiders: Week 13 Power Rankings

The Oakland Raiders snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday, traveling to Nashville and taking down the Tennessee Titans 24-21.

With the win, the Silver and Black have vaulted themselves back into playoff contention, but before their next test, which comes in the form of Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs, let's take a look at what the national media is saying about the team after their most recent performance.

Week 13 Ranking: 16

Week 12 Ranking: 18

Movement: Up 2

Analysis: Derek Carr has five games with at least three touchdown passes this season. One more and he'll tie Daryle Lamonica (1969) and Ken Stabler (1976) for the most such games in a season in Raiders history.

Week 13 Ranking: 29

Week 12 Ranking: 25

Movement: Down 4

Analysis: Amari Cooper has already claimed Oakland's rookie franchise record for receiving yards with five games left to play. If Oakland is going to make a late run at the postseason, their offense will lead the way.