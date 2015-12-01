Oakland Raiders: Week 13 Power Rankings

The Oakland Raiders snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday, traveling to Nashville and taking down the Tennessee Titans 24-21.
With the win, the Silver and Black have vaulted themselves back into playoff contention, but before their next test, which comes in the form of Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs, let's take a look at what the national media is saying about the team after their most recent performance.
Week 13 Ranking: 16
Week 12 Ranking: 18
Movement: Up 2
Analysis: Derek Carr has five games with at least three touchdown passes this season. One more and he'll tie Daryle Lamonica (1969) and Ken Stabler (1976) for the most such games in a season in Raiders history.
Week 13 Ranking: 29
Week 12 Ranking: 25
Movement: Down 4
Analysis: Amari Cooper has already claimed Oakland's rookie franchise record for receiving yards with five games left to play. If Oakland is going to make a late run at the postseason, their offense will lead the way.
Week 13 Ranking: **17
**
Week 12 Ranking: 18
Movement: Up 1
Analysis: Take a bow, Derek Carr. The young quarterback drove his mates the length of the field to win in the sloppy elements -- and in a game they had to have. To do that when you're playing model football is notable, but when you're missing throws, like to a wide-open Michael Crabtree on that same drive, resilience is as important as talent. Again, big ups.
Week 13 Ranking: 13
Week 12 Ranking: 13
Movement: N/A
Analysis: Every time the Raiders give us a reason to give up on them, they give us a reason not to.
Week 13 Ranking: 15
Week 12 Ranking: 16
Movement: Up 1
Analysis: Put up or shut up time for a young team. Oakland faces Chiefs (twice), Broncos and Packers over final five weeks.
Week 13 Ranking: 18
Week 12 Ranking: 20
Movement: Up 2
Analysis: Since the Raiders' bye, Derek Carr has 300 yards in four of Oakland's six games, and 289 yards in another.