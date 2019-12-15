Oakland Raiders Week 15 Inactives vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

It's hard to believe the Oakland Raiders are just 90 minutes away from their final game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Silver and Black are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars for a Week 15 battle, and despite riding a three-game winning streak the Raiders technically aren't eliminated from playoff contention yet. A lot needs to go right, but a win today over the Jaguars wouldn't hurt.
Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
T Trent Brown
QB Mike Glennon
DL Olsen Pierre
WR Hunter Renfrow
T David Sharpe
LB Kyle Wilber
CB Daryl Worley