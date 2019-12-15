Oakland Raiders Week 15 Inactives vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 15, 2019 at 11:34 AM
week15-inactives-2019

It's hard to believe the Oakland Raiders are just 90 minutes away from their final game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Silver and Black are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars for a Week 15 battle, and despite riding a three-game winning streak the Raiders technically aren't eliminated from playoff contention yet. A lot needs to go right, but a win today over the Jaguars wouldn't hurt.

Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

T Trent Brown

QB Mike Glennon

DL Olsen Pierre

WR Hunter Renfrow

T David Sharpe

LB Kyle Wilber

CB Daryl Worley

