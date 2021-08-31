Observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Aug 31, 2021 at 03:13 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The marathon continues for the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders.

The initial 53-man roster was released Tuesday afternoon. In total, 26 players were waived or released, while cornerback Nevin Lawson was added to the reserve/suspended list. While this is the first roster to be released this season, nothing is set in stone. As you all know, a lot can change from now to the the Raiders' regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's some of the more notable things I observed following the release of the initial 53-man roster.

Big Team(er) Player

One of the under-the-radar players that made the team was safety Roderic Teamer﻿.

While not being a high-profile name on the team throughout Training Camp, Teamer has had one of the more productive offseasons for a player. Teamer ended the preseason with 13 total tackles – eight of those coming in the victory against the Rams in which he led the team in that category.

The two biggest things that worked out for Teamer is veteran experience and knowledge of the defensive. Teamer, along with Casey Hayward Jr.﻿, were brought in from the Los Angeles Chargers where they played under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The comfortability that Teamer has in the defensive has been showcase in the game action snaps he's taken. No. 33 could definitely be useful in aiding the young secondary's adjustment to Bradley's defense.

Shallow running back room

The running back room – while still loaded – is a little thin after trimming down to the initial 53.

The running backs retained were Pro-Bowler Josh Jacobs﻿, Kenyan Drake and Jalen Richard﻿. The Silver and Black will also hold on to fullback Alec Ingold, who's poised for a big year this season. UDFA's Trey Ragas and Garrett Groshek were waived, along with B.J. Emmons. Ragas seems like the most surprising cut of the three, after leading the team in carries and rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

However, Jalen Richard is still dealing with a leg injury as Head Coach Jon Gruden noted he'll be "out for little longer." Therefore, that leaves Jacobs and Drake as the only two running backs on the active roster. While both of these players will see the large majority of carries this season, I find it hard to believe that the Raiders won't find an insurance policy to put in the backfield alongside Alec Ingold.

In the next 48 hours I'd keep an eye on Ragas or a few veteran running backs on the waiver wire.

Front four looking dangerous

The biggest noticeable improvement during Training Camp has been the defensive line.

With the exception of Matt Dickerson, all of the Silver and Black's free agent signings to the D-line made the team. That includes Yannick Ngakoue﻿, Quinton Jefferson﻿, Solomon Thomas and﻿ Darius Philon﻿. All four players have looked good and stayed healthy throughout camp and will be imperative in turning around a defense that has ranked in the bottom tier of the league in sacks for the past three seasons.

On top of those additions making the team, the Raiders also held on to six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy﻿, who signed in the middle of Training Camp. He's done a standout job of being a leader in the defense since his arrival and proved in his Silver and Black debut last Sunday that he's still got it.

No immediate luck for undrafted rookies

While it's still too early to tell which undrafted rookie free agents will make the practice squad, none of them made the initial 53-man roster.

This is the second-straight season that a rookie UDFA didn't make the initial 53-man roster, after four were retained in 2019. The darkhorse candidates to make the 53 were receiver Dillon Stoner and DJ Turner, who both split time as return specialists. Both were reliable receivers for Nathan Peterman as well, with Stoner going for 91 yards on four receptions and Turner with 77 yards on 11 receptions this preseason.

If either player isn't signed off the waiver wire, they could be useful pieces on the practice squad. Same goes for center Jimmy Morrissey, who also didn't make the initial 53.

Big Bowers

After the retirement of All-Pro tight end Jason Witten, the third tight end spot on the roster was up for grabs.

Raiders' season receptions record holder Darren Waller was a given. Foster Moreau, who has seven touchdowns in the two seasons since being drafted, is in line for a breakout season as well. The Raiders had heavy competition for a third tight end this offseason with Derek Carrier, Alex Ellis and UDFA from BYU Matt Bushman. However, 2020 UDFA from Penn State Nick Bowers prevailed.

Bowers' athletic ability was on full display this preseason as he recorded 45 yards on five receptions. His 16-yard touchdown against the 49ers might've potentially solidified the job for him. The addition of the 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end makes for a very big, young tight end room that will be a vertical threat throughout the season.

Photos: 2021 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Take a look at the 52 players on the Silver and Black's current roster. (Last updated Tuesday, August 31)

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 52

S Johnathan Abram

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Damon Arnette
2 / 52

CB Damon Arnette

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Nick Bowers
3 / 52

TE Nick Bowers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
4 / 52

K Daniel Carlson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
5 / 52

QB Derek Carr

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
6 / 52

P AJ Cole

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
7 / 52

DE Maxx Crosby

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo
8 / 52

LB Divine Deablo

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Kenyan Drake
9 / 52

RB Kenyan Drake

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
10 / 52

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Clelin Ferrell
11 / 52

DE Clelin Ferrell

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tyree Gillespie
12 / 52

S Tyree Gillespie

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Denzelle Good
13 / 52

G Denzelle Good

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
14 / 52

DT Johnathan Hankins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr.
15 / 52

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs
16 / 52

CB Nate Hobbs

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito
17 / 52

G Richie Incognito

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
18 / 52

FB Alec Ingold

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
19 / 52

RB Josh Jacobs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James
20 / 52

C Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson
21 / 52

DT Quinton Jefferson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
22 / 52

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce
23 / 52

DE Malcolm Koonce

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
24 / 52

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Alex Leatherwood
25 / 52

OL Alex Leatherwood

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton
26 / 52

LB Cory Littleton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
27 / 52

QB Marcus Mariota

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Nick Martin
28 / 52

C Nick Martin

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Gerald McCoy
29 / 52

DT Gerald McCoy

Bill Feig/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller
30 / 52

T Kolton Miller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tre'von Moehrig
31 / 52

S Tre'von Moehrig

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau
32 / 52

TE Foster Moreau

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow
33 / 52

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.
34 / 52

CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tanner Muse
35 / 52

LB Tanner Muse

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
36 / 52

DE Carl Nassib

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue
37 / 52

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
38 / 52

CB Keisean Nixon

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
39 / 52

T Brandon Parker

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
40 / 52

QB Nathan Peterman

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Darius Philon
41 / 52

DT Darius Philon

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
42 / 52

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
43 / 52

RB Jalen Richard

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
44 / 52

CB Amik Robertson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
45 / 52

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
46 / 52

LS Trent Sieg

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
47 / 52

G John Simpson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Willie Snead IV
48 / 52

WR Willie Snead IV

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer
49 / 52

S Roderic Teamer

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Solomon Thomas
50 / 52

DT Solomon Thomas

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
51 / 52

TE Darren Waller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Javin White
52 / 52

LB Javin White

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders' top plays from the preseason slate

With the regular season around the corner, take a look at some of the best highlights from the Silver and Black's three preseason games.
news

Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

Head Coach Jon Gruden has a lot to evaluate from his roster after a 34-10 loss to their former cross-bay rival.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop preseason finale to Niners

The Silver and Black's reserves got plenty of run in the 34-10 loss in Santa Clara.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Second-year cornerbacks excelling in preseason finale

Despite the Raiders being down 20-3, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson are making plays against the 49ers.
news

Coach Gruden looking to 'finish this evaluation process' with last preseason game

This Sunday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers will give the Raiders one last look at a few players before the regular season starts.
news

Raiders at 49ers: How to watch the Silver and Black's final preseason game

The Raiders will look to go undefeated in the 2021 preseason as they finish out the preseason slate at Levi's Stadium against San Francisco.
news

Quick Hits: Greg Olson, Gus Bradley focused on evaluating young talent in preseason finale

The two coordinators will use the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers to make some vital roster decisions.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Tyree Gillespie

The fourth-round draft pick describes how he's tried to be a "big sponge" over the course of Raiders Training Camp and preseason.
news

Tanner Muse, Divine Deablo taking on next men up mentality in linebackers room

The two safety-to-linebacker converts could see a big role in the Raiders defense due to injuries to the corps.
news

Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.
Advertising