Observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Shallow running back room

The running back room – while still loaded – is a little thin after trimming down to the initial 53.

The running backs retained were Pro-Bowler Josh Jacobs﻿, Kenyan Drake and Jalen Richard﻿. The Silver and Black will also hold on to fullback Alec Ingold, who's poised for a big year this season. UDFA's Trey Ragas and Garrett Groshek were waived, along with B.J. Emmons. Ragas seems like the most surprising cut of the three, after leading the team in carries and rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

However, Jalen Richard is still dealing with a leg injury as Head Coach Jon Gruden noted he'll be "out for little longer." Therefore, that leaves Jacobs and Drake as the only two running backs on the active roster. While both of these players will see the large majority of carries this season, I find it hard to believe that the Raiders won't find an insurance policy to put in the backfield alongside Alec Ingold.