Off-Season Work-Out Program Underway

Second-year WR Darrius Heyward-Bey participates in the first official work-out of the off-season program. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



The Oakland Raiders off-season work-out program got underway today at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility under the direction of strength and conditioning coach Brad Roll. Although today is the first day of the program, preparation began several weeks ago. Some players decided to get a jumpstart and came in early.

Raiders equipment manager Bobby Romanski said that the goal is to make sure that each player has everything he needs. "They need their running shoes, their cleated shoes , and a pair of shower shoes and that kind of thing," Romanski said. "Our [staff] makes sure they have their practice jerseys and the clothing is all there, and when they walk in today everything is waiting for them ready to go."