Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "It's a talented group that is improving"

Dec 16, 2015 at 07:28 AM
121615-rodgers.jpg

Q: I asked you awhile back if Charles Woodson had anything left when he signed with the Raiders and you told me that you were sure that he did. When you see what he's doing now at age 39, does it amaze you at all?

Rodgers:"In the most non-disrespectful way, it is very impressive. If anybody could do it, it's Charles because he takes care of himself so well. I think it's just the age thing. You don't expect a guy that age, especially a defensive player, to play that well, but he's playing incredible. He adds so much to a team. Besides the great things he does on the field, obviously he's had a lot of takeaways this year, fumble recoveries, interceptions, forced fumbles, but his presence and his leadership in the locker room are just things you just can't replace. I guarantee those guys over there are enjoying playing with him. My only advice would be just soak up as much as possible because that's what I did when he was here."

Q: Are there any guys in the league that are as respected as much as him?

Rodgers:"No, not a chance. Charles is one of the greatest teammates, leaders, winners in the history of our sport."

**

Raiders vs. Packers: Through The Years

Photos from the Raiders VS Packers all-time series.

No Title
1 / 57
No Title
2 / 57
No Title
3 / 57
No Title
4 / 57
No Title
5 / 57
No Title
6 / 57
No Title
7 / 57
No Title
8 / 57
No Title
9 / 57
No Title
10 / 57
No Title
11 / 57
No Title
12 / 57
No Title
13 / 57
No Title
14 / 57
No Title
15 / 57
No Title
16 / 57
No Title
17 / 57
No Title
18 / 57
No Title
19 / 57
No Title
20 / 57
No Title
21 / 57
No Title
22 / 57
No Title
23 / 57
No Title
24 / 57
No Title
25 / 57
No Title
26 / 57
No Title
27 / 57
No Title
28 / 57
No Title
29 / 57
No Title
30 / 57
No Title
31 / 57
No Title
32 / 57
No Title
33 / 57
No Title
34 / 57
No Title
35 / 57
No Title
36 / 57
No Title
37 / 57
No Title
38 / 57
No Title
39 / 57
No Title
40 / 57
No Title
41 / 57
No Title
42 / 57
No Title
43 / 57
No Title
44 / 57
No Title
45 / 57
No Title
46 / 57
No Title
47 / 57
No Title
48 / 57
No Title
49 / 57
No Title
50 / 57
No Title
51 / 57
No Title
52 / 57
No Title
53 / 57
No Title
54 / 57
No Title
55 / 57
No Title
56 / 57
No Title
57 / 57
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Q: What's it been like to have James Jones back? **

Rodgers:"James is a great guy to be around. He has a lot of great, positive energy. He's fun in the locker room. He's a consummate pro. He's always studying and prepared, taking care of his body the right way. He's a great friend. It has been a blast having him back. It doesn't happen a whole lot when you get to have some former teammates come back around, at least here in Green Bay, but it's been fantastic having him back. He's done a nice job for us on the field and has been a great leader for us in the locker room."

Q: Did it just pick up where you left off with him?

Rodgers:"Without a doubt. It was only about a year total of time we missed together. We picked things up quickly. Just like when he was here [before], we always have a great dialogue that's weekly and talking about different things and adjustments and things that he sees, things that I see. So we just kind of picked back up and got on the same page starting Week 1."

**

Q: What's been your observation of the Raiders' defense on film?**

Rodgers:"They have a couple of young guys who are playing some time for them in [Mario] Edwards [Jr.], [Khalil] Mack, and [Ben] Heeney. It's a talented group that is improving and playing well throughout the year. They dealt with some injuries at times, but they've added some pieces to the mix. I think it's a talented group; they're very well-coached. They run their stuff and they run it well. They've done a good job of obviously pressuring the passer last week and constantly with Khalil having the sack number. But it seems like [Curtis] Lofton, [Malcolm] Smith have him lined up well. There's a lot of discipline out there. There isn't any lack in gap control or coverages. They're definitely on the same page all the time."

Q: Have you had a chance to watch Derek Carr play and what are your impressions?

Rodgers:"Yeah, we've had a couple of similar opponents, so I've seen a little bit on him. I think he's had a great year. He has to be very happy about the progress and the plays he's able to make. Obviously, you're a lot more comfortable Year 1 to 2 starting. They did a good job of bringing in a stud like Amari [Cooper] and bringing in [Michael] Crabtree who is playing well, a good left tackle and leader in Donald [Penn], obviously the back, [Latavius] Murray is playing well. So he has a good group around him, but he really looks like he's coming into his own and playing really well. The franchise has to be really happy about the long-term future of Derek Carr."

Q: Did you hear from the Raiders before the draft? Were they ever on your radar at all?

Rodgers:"No they weren't. I hadn't heard from them and didn't [make a] trip there. I was wondering when they jumped up to 23 if they were going end up taking me, but they ended up taking Fabian Washington. But it was interesting there for a second, I was looking down at my phone wondering if it was going to ring there at the 23rd pick, but it never did."

Q: You haven't had a chance to play in the Coliseum yet, but have you ever been there?

Rodgers:"I actually went when I was in high school. My quarterbacks coach was the nephew of Ron Turner. Sorry, Ron also yes, and Norv Turner. When Norv was with San Diego, I came down to a game, Chargers against the Raiders. One of the things that I remember from that was watching Jerry Rice, who was a Raider at the time, go through his pre-game routine and it was very impressive to see him work. I think the Raiders ended up winning that one pretty good that day, but it was fun to be around. The atmosphere was incredible. Obviously if you're a fan of the NFL, you know about the Black Hole and how important the team is to the community."

Q: So you never got a chance to meet Al Davis?

Rodgers:"No. He was on the starting line at my 40-yard dash at the combine. That's about the only time I've seen him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising