Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "It's a talented group that is improving"

Q: What's been your observation of the Raiders' defense on film?**

Rodgers:"They have a couple of young guys who are playing some time for them in [Mario] Edwards [Jr.], [Khalil] Mack, and [Ben] Heeney. It's a talented group that is improving and playing well throughout the year. They dealt with some injuries at times, but they've added some pieces to the mix. I think it's a talented group; they're very well-coached. They run their stuff and they run it well. They've done a good job of obviously pressuring the passer last week and constantly with Khalil having the sack number. But it seems like [Curtis] Lofton, [Malcolm] Smith have him lined up well. There's a lot of discipline out there. There isn't any lack in gap control or coverages. They're definitely on the same page all the time."

Q: Have you had a chance to watch Derek Carr play and what are your impressions?

Rodgers:"Yeah, we've had a couple of similar opponents, so I've seen a little bit on him. I think he's had a great year. He has to be very happy about the progress and the plays he's able to make. Obviously, you're a lot more comfortable Year 1 to 2 starting. They did a good job of bringing in a stud like Amari [Cooper] and bringing in [Michael] Crabtree who is playing well, a good left tackle and leader in Donald [Penn], obviously the back, [Latavius] Murray is playing well. So he has a good group around him, but he really looks like he's coming into his own and playing really well. The franchise has to be really happy about the long-term future of Derek Carr."

Q: Did you hear from the Raiders before the draft? Were they ever on your radar at all?

Rodgers:"No they weren't. I hadn't heard from them and didn't [make a] trip there. I was wondering when they jumped up to 23 if they were going end up taking me, but they ended up taking Fabian Washington. But it was interesting there for a second, I was looking down at my phone wondering if it was going to ring there at the 23rd pick, but it never did."

Q: You haven't had a chance to play in the Coliseum yet, but have you ever been there?

Rodgers:"I actually went when I was in high school. My quarterbacks coach was the nephew of Ron Turner. Sorry, Ron also yes, and Norv Turner. When Norv was with San Diego, I came down to a game, Chargers against the Raiders. One of the things that I remember from that was watching Jerry Rice, who was a Raider at the time, go through his pre-game routine and it was very impressive to see him work. I think the Raiders ended up winning that one pretty good that day, but it was fun to be around. The atmosphere was incredible. Obviously if you're a fan of the NFL, you know about the Black Hole and how important the team is to the community."

Q: So you never got a chance to meet Al Davis?