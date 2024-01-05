Patience has propelled Zamir White to a late season emergence

Then came the time when the "next man up" was White.

Something was noticeably off about Jacobs in Week 14's 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs the game prior, a quad injury limited No. 8 to under three yards a carry against Minnesota.

With four days to rest until the Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu told White he was getting the starting nod the evening before the game.

"I was like 'Cool, let's do it.' No nerves at all. Georgia boys, we don't get nervous. We just go do it," White said with a laugh.

In his first NFL start, he totaled 85 scrimmage yards and notched his first touchdown off a one-yard rush. His score was the first of nine in the game where the Raiders ran away with a record-breaking 63-21 victory.

"I think Zamir prepared himself each and every week for this opportunity and he took full advantage of it," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said a few days after White's first start. "What I saw was a physical runner, somebody that was moving to pile, that was straining to get every inch, every foot, every yard he could get. Productive in the passing game, productive in pass pro as well.

"And when you say audition, every day is an audition, that's football," continued Pierce. "Everybody's on a day-to-day, minute-by-minute contract. … Take advantage of your opportunities and he did just that."

In White's second start the next week, he sliced and diced the Chiefs defense as the Raiders came up victorious against their division rivals. The second-year running back totaled a career-high 145 rushing yards while averaging nearly seven yards a carry. And the week after that, 76 scrimmage yards with 20 carries against the Indianapolis Colts.