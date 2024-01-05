Pick Six: Davante Adams approaching more milestones in season finale

Jan 05, 2024 at 01:32 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Keeping the streak alive

When the Raiders host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, they'll be looking to keep their longest active win streak against any team in the league alive, having defeated the Broncos in their last seven matchups.

2. A few catches away from history

With two more receptions this Sunday, Davante Adams will become the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions in four consecutive seasons. He's also three receptions away from having the third-most in NFL history by a player in their first 10 seasons.

The toughest task of them all will be recording 10 receptions in order to break the franchise single-season record for most receptions. In 2022, Adams broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (1,516).

"We sign up for a 18-week season, 17 games and we've got one more left regardless of circumstances moving forward," said Adams. "Still got a lot, our name and our family's name, still a lot to play for. It's our last time together as a unit, this unit in particular. ... Just got to finish as strong as possible."

3. Broncos' ballhawk

While Adams is a few catches away from reaching some historic marks, he'll have to work for everything he can get against Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos' star cornerback just received his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod while leading the team in pass deflections (11). Three of those 11 deflections came Week 1 against the Raiders.

4. The Raiders' do-it-all cornerback

While the Broncos secondary poise a threat with Surtain, the Raiders have their own weapon in the form ofNate Hobbs.

The third-year cornerback from Illinois has racked up 227 total tackles in 39 career games, the most among cornerbacks in the NFL since 2000 in their first 40 career games. In 2023, Hobbs is tied for most pass deflections on the team (seven) and has the most tackles for loss of any defensive back on the team (six).

5. The return of Jarrett Stidham

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham is returning to start against the team he spent the 2022 season with. He'll become the fourth QB to start against the Raiders one season after starting for the Raiders, joining Ken Stabler, Dick Wood and Babe Parilli. Of those three, only Parilli defeated the Silver and Black (1961).

"We know Stidham very well," Pierce said. "Obviously, there's some things there that he did really well that they did last week. ... We're excited. We're excited to see Stidham. We miss him. We want to see him up close and personal. [Especially] Maxx Crosby."

6. Injury update

Kolton Miller was a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practices, with Pierce saying Friday morning that the tackle will likely start the final game. Miller has been dealing with a shoulder injury that's limited him since Week 10.

Per Friday's final injury report, both Michael Mayer (toe) and Josh Jacobs (quad) have been ruled out.

