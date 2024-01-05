Pick Six: Davante Adams approaching more milestones in season finale

2. A few catches away from history

With two more receptions this Sunday, Davante Adams will become the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions in four consecutive seasons. He's also three receptions away from having the third-most in NFL history by a player in their first 10 seasons.

The toughest task of them all will be recording 10 receptions in order to break the franchise single-season record for most receptions. In 2022, Adams broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (1,516).