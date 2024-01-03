Versus: Raiders finish out season against a familiar face at quarterback

Jack Jones vs. Jerry Jeudy

One of Stidham's main targets against the Chargers was Jerry Jeudy, a receiver always on the Raiders' radar in these divisional matchups.

The 2020 first-rounder is in line for a lot of targets against the Raiders, especially if Courtland Sutton is still unable to play (concussion). After missing Week 1's matchup against the Raiders, Jeudy has maintained a solid level of production throughout the season. He's landed at second on the team in receiving yards and catches only behind Sutton.

While several cornerbacks will get their shot at Jeudy, I expect Jack Jones to see his fair share of snaps against the receiver. Jones has quickly proven himself since arriving to Las Vegas midseason. In six games in the Silver and Black, he's compiled three pass deflections, two interceptions returned for a touchdown while allowing just a 43.2 quarterback passer rating in coverage.

"People talk about the energy, and I think that's something that definitely stands out about Jack. But most importantly, he's a good football player," said Graham.