Game Preview: Raiders close out the 2023 season against the Denver Broncos

Jan 02, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders' season finale is next up inside Allegiant Stadium as Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos come to town.

"It's 2024, it's a new year, it's a great opportunity to go out with a bang at home," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said. "Get our fan base excited for what's going to come in the future."

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: FOX Jason Benetti Matt Millen
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Quarterback: Jarrett Stidham

2023 record: 8-8

Broncos Depth Chart

WPMOY2023_thumbnail

Vote For Crosby

Show support for Maxx Crosby as the Silver and Black's WPMOY nominee.

Vote Now

What to know

The Raiders are closing out the season the way they started it: by facing the Denver Broncos. However, this time will look a little different as both teams have had a change in quarterback.

Aidan O'Connell will look to end his rookie campaign on a high note. Since being named starter in Week 9, O'Connell has compiled a 4-4 record, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,661 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Last week he threw for a career-high 299 yards – the second most passing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback in Raiders history, only behind Derek Carr's 328 yards at Cleveland in Week 8 of 2014.

The Raiders will see a familiar face on the other side of the ball this week. Jarrett Stidham, who spent the 2022 season with the Silver and Black, was named the Broncos' starting QB for the final two games of the season, taking over for Russell Wilson. In Denver's most recent 16-9 win over the Chargers, Stidham finished 20-of-32 for 224 yards and one touchdown. 

"The thing that stands out to me is the quick decision making," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "He does have an arm. He's mobile in the pocket. It looked like last week he had a pretty good understanding of the offense that Sean's running. ... Each week we have to prepare for multiple quarterbacks because you never know what could happen in our sport. Looking forward to the challenge. They've got good weapons offensively and then the scheme from Sean is top notch."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Broncos, 71-53-2, dating back to 1960. The Silver and Black have won their last seven games against Denver.

Stats

Following Week 17, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (285.2 yards per game), 23rd in passing (196.9 ypg), 30th in rushing (88.3 ypg) and 25th in points (19.1 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 18th in total defense (333.7 ypg), 10th in passing (210.8 ypg), 22nd in rushing (122.9 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (19.8 ppg).

The Broncos offense ranks 26th in the league in total offense (299.1 yards per game), 26th in passing (189.0 ypg), 17th in rushing (110.1 ypg) and tied for 17th in points (21.4 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos rank 30th in total defense (371.5 ypg), tied for 22nd in passing (233.9 ypg), 31st in rushing (137.6 ypg) and tied for 25th in points allowed (24.1 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to surpass Derrick Burgess (16) for most sacks in a single season in franchise history.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 362 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.
  • Jacobs needs 195 rushing yards to become the only back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000+ yards in four of his first five NFL seasons. He would also become one of only 31 backs in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Silver and Black and White: Week 17 vs. Colts

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
1 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James' (68) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James' (68) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White's (35) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
3 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White's (35) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
4 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
5 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
6 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
7 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
8 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
9 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
10 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
11 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
12 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
13 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
14 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
15 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Lucas Oil Stadium signage before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
16 / 32

Lucas Oil Stadium signage before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain Heiden Ratner before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
17 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain Heiden Ratner before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
18 / 32

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
19 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
21 / 32

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
22 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
23 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
24 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
25 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
26 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
27 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
28 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders athletic trainer emeritus H. Rod Martin during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders athletic trainer emeritus H. Rod Martin during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
31 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
32 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
