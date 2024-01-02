Game Preview: Raiders close out the 2023 season against the Denver Broncos

What to know

The Raiders are closing out the season the way they started it: by facing the Denver Broncos. However, this time will look a little different as both teams have had a change in quarterback.

Aidan O'Connell will look to end his rookie campaign on a high note. Since being named starter in Week 9, O'Connell has compiled a 4-4 record, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,661 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Last week he threw for a career-high 299 yards – the second most passing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback in Raiders history, only behind Derek Carr's 328 yards at Cleveland in Week 8 of 2014.

The Raiders will see a familiar face on the other side of the ball this week. Jarrett Stidham, who spent the 2022 season with the Silver and Black, was named the Broncos' starting QB for the final two games of the season, taking over for Russell Wilson. In Denver's most recent 16-9 win over the Chargers, Stidham finished 20-of-32 for 224 yards and one touchdown.