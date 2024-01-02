Game Preview: Raiders close out the 2023 season against the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders' season finale is next up inside Allegiant Stadium as Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos come to town.
"It's 2024, it's a new year, it's a great opportunity to go out with a bang at home," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said. "Get our fan base excited for what's going to come in the future."
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Jason Benetti
|Matt Millen
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Sean Payton
Quarterback: Jarrett Stidham
2023 record: 8-8
What to know
The Raiders are closing out the season the way they started it: by facing the Denver Broncos. However, this time will look a little different as both teams have had a change in quarterback.
Aidan O'Connell will look to end his rookie campaign on a high note. Since being named starter in Week 9, O'Connell has compiled a 4-4 record, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,661 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Last week he threw for a career-high 299 yards – the second most passing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback in Raiders history, only behind Derek Carr's 328 yards at Cleveland in Week 8 of 2014.
The Raiders will see a familiar face on the other side of the ball this week. Jarrett Stidham, who spent the 2022 season with the Silver and Black, was named the Broncos' starting QB for the final two games of the season, taking over for Russell Wilson. In Denver's most recent 16-9 win over the Chargers, Stidham finished 20-of-32 for 224 yards and one touchdown.
"The thing that stands out to me is the quick decision making," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "He does have an arm. He's mobile in the pocket. It looked like last week he had a pretty good understanding of the offense that Sean's running. ... Each week we have to prepare for multiple quarterbacks because you never know what could happen in our sport. Looking forward to the challenge. They've got good weapons offensively and then the scheme from Sean is top notch."
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Broncos, 71-53-2, dating back to 1960. The Silver and Black have won their last seven games against Denver.
Stats
Following Week 17, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (285.2 yards per game), 23rd in passing (196.9 ypg), 30th in rushing (88.3 ypg) and 25th in points (19.1 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 18th in total defense (333.7 ypg), 10th in passing (210.8 ypg), 22nd in rushing (122.9 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (19.8 ppg).
The Broncos offense ranks 26th in the league in total offense (299.1 yards per game), 26th in passing (189.0 ypg), 17th in rushing (110.1 ypg) and tied for 17th in points (21.4 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos rank 30th in total defense (371.5 ypg), tied for 22nd in passing (233.9 ypg), 31st in rushing (137.6 ypg) and tied for 25th in points allowed (24.1 ppg).
Numbers to know
- DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to surpass Derrick Burgess (16) for most sacks in a single season in franchise history.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- Jacobs needs 362 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.
- Jacobs needs 195 rushing yards to become the only back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000+ yards in four of his first five NFL seasons. He would also become one of only 31 backs in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.