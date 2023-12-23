Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

Dec 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. "We'll be ready to go"

Antonio Pierce said Saturday he's confident that a majority of his starters that have seen recent injury status will be good to go Monday against the Chiefs. This includes offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Andre James and running back Josh Jacobs, who all practiced this week after missing Week 15's game. Miller (shoulder) and Jacobs (quad/illness) are questionable.

"I expect all the guys to play unless otherwise," Pierce said Saturday morning. "I mean, it's that kind of game, right? Suit up. What you waiting for? Suit up. Let's go play some football. … Nobody's healthy. Ready to go? We'll be ready to go."

2. Stopping the magician

"It's Patrick Mahomes we have to stop, the magician. If we stop the magician, then the act is over," cornerback Jack Jones said earlier this week.

He's not wrong. The Silver and Black need all hands on deck against the Chiefs quarterback, who has made life difficult for the Raiders since entering the NFL. He has 29 career touchdowns and 10 wins against the Raiders, his most wins versus any opponent.

"Number 15 [Mahomes] makes a lot of guys better, man," said Pierce. "I think that's the one thing that jumps off the film. Different players, different roles, it doesn't matter. Next man up mentality."

Related Links

3. 1K for Tae?

Davante Adams will be looking for nice belated birthday gift in Kansas City, considering his birthday falls on Christmas Eve. Obviously getting the Christmas Day win is the biggest priority for the receiver, however with 32 receiving yards in Monday's contest, he'll reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season. It would be his fourth consecutive season to hit that mark. 

4. Dropped dimes

The Chiefs still have a potent offense with Andy Reid and Mahomes leading the way. However, a big problem of late has been dropped passes. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Kansas City leads the league in dropped passes with 19 of their 26 drops coming from their receivers. Additionally, they've had at least four dropped passes in three games this season, which includes last week against the New England Patriots.

5. What's on the line?

This game has huge implications for both teams moving forward in the season. Believe it or not, the Raiders have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, needing to win out the entire season to make the opportunity even feasible. As for the Chiefs, they would lock up their eight consecutive AFC West title with a win.

6. KC weather conditions

This will be the coldest game the Raiders have participated in this season. The forecast at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is approximately 38 degrees at kickoff, according to The Weather Channel. Field conditions could play a factor as well, with projected morning showers on Christmas Day in Kansas City.

Practice Photos: Saturday 12.23.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Saturday's practice before the Raiders head to Kansas City.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 54

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: Raiders-Chargers Round 2 features another tough task against Khalil Mack

Week 15's top storylines for the Silver and Black include the emergence of Tyree Wilson, Chargers' Easton Stick's first NFL start and a familiar face in Khalil Mack.
news

Pick Six: Maxx Crosby's health, return of Justin Jefferson among top storylines for Week 14

Six storylines to keep an eye on as the Raiders enter their late season stretch with the Minnesota Vikings at home.
news

Pick Six: The rising Raiders defense set for another challenge against Patrick Mahomes

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Pick Six: Antonio Pierce approaching history as interim head coach

This week's six storylines against the Miami Dolphins include Pierce's winning streak, Kolton Miller's potential return and more.
news

Pick Six: How Aidan O'Connell can seize the moment in his first primetime start

After getting back in the win column, the Raiders aim to continue riding momentum against the Jets.
news

Pick Six: Week 9 will be a battle of attrition for Raiders, Giants

The top storylines to follow with the Raiders' match against the New York Giants on deck.
news

Pick Six: Raiders defense in need of a primetime-worthy showing against Lions

Six storylines to follow as Raiders travel to Detroit for Week 8.
news

Pick Six: Quarterback questions for both teams in this Week 7 contest

Six storylines to follow ahead of the clash with the Bears.
news

Pick Six: Another 'chess match' in Allegiant Stadium between Josh McDaniels, Patriots

This week's matchup between the Raiders and Patriots doesn't lack storylines with the crossover between the two teams.
news

Pick Six: The Carlson Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo's return and more headline primetime matchup against Green Bay Packers

Read through for six storylines as the Silver and Black host the Packers.
news

Pick Six: The status of Jimmy Garoppolo, Joey Bosa and more heading into Week 4

Six storylines to watch for as the Raiders gear up for an AFC West road matchup against the Chargers.

Latest Content

video

Trailer: Christmas Day football in Arrowhead | Raiders vs. Chiefs

Dec 23, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. PT
gallery

Practice Photos: Saturday 12.23.23

Dec 23, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Saturday's practice before the Raiders head to Kansas City.
news

Silver and Black getting into the holiday spirit as they head to Kansas City

Dec 23, 2023

The Raiders are hoping to bring home a win from Arrowhead Stadium to put underneath their Christmas tree. Watch the game on CBS or Nickelodeon as part of Nickmas.
video

Matt Stonie spends the day at Raiders HQ

Dec 23, 2023

Watch as YouTuber and competitive eater Matt Stonie spent the day at Raiders Headquarters.
news

Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

Dec 23, 2023

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black prepare for the second matchup of the year against the defending champs.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report: Michael Mayer ruled out, Josh Jacobs among 6 questionable to play

Dec 23, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

The gift that keeps on giving feat. Isaiah Pola-Mao, Giorgio Tavecchio and Leon Edwards | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Dec 23, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, former kicker Giorgio Tavecchio and UFC fighter Leon Edwards on this holiday episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs gear up to face a Raiders team that's 'playing hard'

Dec 23, 2023

Take a look at what the Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches had to say about the Week 16 matchup. 
video

Coach Pierce: 'We need to play our best football [vs. Chiefs]'

Dec 23, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to provide final updates prior to the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Marcos Berroteran, Kansas City native and 2023 draft pick announcer for the Silver and Black

Dec 23, 2023

Berroteran has been a Raiders fan for as long as he can remember – a passion he inherited from his mother.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 12.23.23 | Week 16 vs. Chiefs | RPP

Dec 23, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

Malcolm Koonce's leap in 2023 | UFR

Dec 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal catches up with defensive end Malcolm Koonce to discuss his 2023 season, the mindset on defense and playing with defensive end Maxx Crosby on this edition of Upon Further Review.
View All
Advertising