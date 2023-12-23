Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

1. "We'll be ready to go"

Antonio Pierce said Saturday he's confident that a majority of his starters that have seen recent injury status will be good to go Monday against the Chiefs. This includes offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Andre James and running back Josh Jacobs, who all practiced this week after missing Week 15's game. Miller (shoulder) and Jacobs (quad/illness) are questionable.

"I expect all the guys to play unless otherwise," Pierce said Saturday morning. "I mean, it's that kind of game, right? Suit up. What you waiting for? Suit up. Let's go play some football. … Nobody's healthy. Ready to go? We'll be ready to go."

2. Stopping the magician

"It's Patrick Mahomes we have to stop, the magician. If we stop the magician, then the act is over," cornerback Jack Jones said earlier this week.

He's not wrong. The Silver and Black need all hands on deck against the Chiefs quarterback, who has made life difficult for the Raiders since entering the NFL. He has 29 career touchdowns and 10 wins against the Raiders, his most wins versus any opponent.