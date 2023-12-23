Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

1. "We'll be ready to go"
Antonio Pierce said Saturday he's confident that a majority of his starters that have seen recent injury status will be good to go Monday against the Chiefs. This includes offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Andre James and running back Josh Jacobs, who all practiced this week after missing Week 15's game. Miller (shoulder) and Jacobs (quad/illness) are questionable.
"I expect all the guys to play unless otherwise," Pierce said Saturday morning. "I mean, it's that kind of game, right? Suit up. What you waiting for? Suit up. Let's go play some football. … Nobody's healthy. Ready to go? We'll be ready to go."
2. Stopping the magician
"It's Patrick Mahomes we have to stop, the magician. If we stop the magician, then the act is over," cornerback Jack Jones said earlier this week.
He's not wrong. The Silver and Black need all hands on deck against the Chiefs quarterback, who has made life difficult for the Raiders since entering the NFL. He has 29 career touchdowns and 10 wins against the Raiders, his most wins versus any opponent.
"Number 15 [Mahomes] makes a lot of guys better, man," said Pierce. "I think that's the one thing that jumps off the film. Different players, different roles, it doesn't matter. Next man up mentality."
3. 1K for Tae?
Davante Adams will be looking for nice belated birthday gift in Kansas City, considering his birthday falls on Christmas Eve. Obviously getting the Christmas Day win is the biggest priority for the receiver, however with 32 receiving yards in Monday's contest, he'll reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season. It would be his fourth consecutive season to hit that mark.
4. Dropped dimes
The Chiefs still have a potent offense with Andy Reid and Mahomes leading the way. However, a big problem of late has been dropped passes. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Kansas City leads the league in dropped passes with 19 of their 26 drops coming from their receivers. Additionally, they've had at least four dropped passes in three games this season, which includes last week against the New England Patriots.
5. What's on the line?
This game has huge implications for both teams moving forward in the season. Believe it or not, the Raiders have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, needing to win out the entire season to make the opportunity even feasible. As for the Chiefs, they would lock up their eight consecutive AFC West title with a win.
6. KC weather conditions
This will be the coldest game the Raiders have participated in this season. The forecast at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is approximately 38 degrees at kickoff, according to The Weather Channel. Field conditions could play a factor as well, with projected morning showers on Christmas Day in Kansas City.
Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Saturday's practice before the Raiders head to Kansas City.