Pick Six: Another big day in store for Foster Moreau?

Dec 03, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Levi Edwards

1. More Moreau

As expected, Foster Moreau is the next man up this Sunday.

Darren Waller has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game with a back/knee injury he sustained against the Cowboys. If Waller indeed doesn't play, it shouldn't hinder the Raiders' pass attack. Moreau and Derek Carr have established a good chemistry with one another, connecting for 10 touchdowns across three seasons together. The Raiders are 5-0 this season in games where Moreau has played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps.

"We've kind of gone through this twice. We've gone through it when we didn't have [Waller] for a game and certainly Foster stepped up in the plan Greg [Olson] put together," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Friday. "And we lost Darren in the second quarter last week and you saw we were still productive as the game went on. Greg made some real good adjustments as well – personnel wise – in the things that we did. So again, we're prepared to do that if we have to this week."

2. Jack is back

Washington Football Team's Jack Del Rio will be coaching his first game against the team that he previously helmed.

Del Rio, now WFT's defensive coordinator, was the Raiders head coach from 2015-17, where he compiled a 25-23 record and coached the team to their most recent playoff appearance. Despite the history between the Raiders and Del Rio, Bisaccia and Del Rio have a great respect for one another going into Sunday's game.

"Coach Del Rio, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him," Bisaccia said Wednesday. "He was the coach of the year here obviously and took the team to the playoffs. And I played against him when I was in Tampa and he was in Jacksonville."

"I've always enjoyed competing against them when I'm there," Del Rio told NBC Washington. "And I enjoyed the time when I was the head coach and thought we had a good solid run while I was there, but it's unique. I think the fans there are tremendous and this will be a great experience for our guys to go into that atmosphere."

3. Pure magic

When you put Raiders and Washington in the same sentence, the first person many people will think of is Marcus Allen.

The Hall of Fame running back was in rare form on January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Florida on the way to a Lombardi Trophy. His 74-yard touchdown run has been replayed countless times and still holds weight as one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history. Allen finished Super Bowl XVIII with 20 carries, 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 38-9 victory over Washington.

"To make a run like that, in a game like that, at a time like that was just pure magic," Allen has said previously. "It was beautiful."

Since their Super Bowl matchup, the Raiders have gone 4-5 against the Washington Football Team.

4. Dealing with 'Scary Terry'

Outside of WFT's running back Antonio Gibson, the biggest factor the Raiders defense needs to pay attention to is Terry McLaurin.

The outside receiver has wreaked havoc since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2019, and is developing into a rising star receiver in the NFL. McLaurin led his team in receiving yards his first two seasons with the team, and has kept up the pace this year. He leads Washington in receiving yards (786), catches (58), and receiving touchdowns (five) through Week 12 of 2021. Bisaccia has been mesmerized with the third-year receiver since he coached him in Mobile, Alabama, at the 2019 Senior Bowl.

"We had [Terry] McLaurin in the Senior Bowl and we all fell in love with him," said Bisaccia. "His attitude, his effort, his ability to make big plays. He was a great special teams player coming out. He's really playing well for them as well."

5. D-Jax knows the assignment

DeSean Jackson has had some of his best NFL games with and against the Washington Football Team.

The Raiders veteran receiver played three seasons in Washington – with over 2,700 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns to his name in that duration. He's previously stated in interviews that his reasoning for signing with Washington was to stay in the NFC East to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who released him in 2014 after his third Pro Bowl selection. And in the 14 games he's played against Washington, he's pulled in 839 receiving yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns.

"Anytime I'm able to get on the field and play, I just look forward to doing some great things for my team," Jackson said. "Obviously [I] played in that division, knowing how big those games get and obviously playing for that team and then leaving. The way I feel about the teams I leave that I once played for – I always feel like I got to make them pay extra harder because they had to chance to keep me and they didn't. So it's just personal reasons why I go out and play how I play."

Jackson has been listed has questionable (calf), however optimism remains that he'll suit up, especially after practicing in a limited capacity Friday.

6. Another man down for WFT

Washington will be without one of their star defensive players this Sunday.

Three-time Pro Bowler Landon Collins, who is currently second in total tackles (69) for Washington, has been ruled out with a foot injury. Collins is another name to the list of defensive players Washington will be missing this Sunday, with Montez Sweat and Chase Young both on IR. The Raiders could potentially test Collins' backup, Kamren Curl, a good bit down the stretch this game.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Washington

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 13 matchup at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and the Washington Football Team.

Oakland Raiders running back Charles Smith (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, October 19, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Charles Smith (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, October 19, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders quarterback Dan Pastorini (7) hands the ball off to running back Arthur Whittington (22) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 42

Oakland Raiders quarterback Dan Pastorini (7) hands the ball off to running back Arthur Whittington (22) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 42

Oakland Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Dan Pastorini (7) looks for a receiver during the regal season home game against the Washington Football Team at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 42

Oakland Raiders quarterback Dan Pastorini (7) looks for a receiver during the regal season home game against the Washington Football Team at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
5 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
6 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Allen (32) during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Derrick Jensen (31) makes a tackle during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
7 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Derrick Jensen (31) makes a tackle during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Charley Hannah (73) blocks as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) passes during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
8 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders guard Charley Hannah (73) blocks as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) passes during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a PAT during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
9 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a PAT during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) and defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) make a tackle during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
10 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Matt Millen (55) and defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) make a tackle during Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders Head Coach Tom Flores and Owner Al Davis are interviewed by Brent Musburger after Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
11 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders Head Coach Tom Flores and Owner Al Davis are interviewed by Brent Musburger after Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) celebrates in the locker room with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.
12 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) celebrates in the locker room with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Football Team at Tampa Stadium, Sunday, January 22, 1984, in Tampa, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, August 18,1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, August 18,1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, August 18,1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, August 18,1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Sunday, September 14,1986, in Washington, D.C.
15 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Sunday, September 14,1986, in Washington, D.C.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) looks over the defense during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) looks over the defense during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive backs Eddie Anderson (33) returns an interception 45-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders defensive backs Eddie Anderson (33) returns an interception 45-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Eric Dickerson (29) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 22, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.
19 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Eric Dickerson (29) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 22, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 22, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.
20 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 22, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 1992, in Washington, D.C.
21 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 1992, in Washington, D.C.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 1992, in Washington, D.C.
22 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 1992, in Washington, D.C.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 1998, in Los Angeles, Calif.
23 / 42

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the preseason home game against the Washington Football Team at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 1998, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.
24 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders center/guard Jake Grove (64) and guard/tackle Brad Badger (70) block as quarterback Kerry Collins (5) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.
25 / 42

Oakland Raiders center/guard Jake Grove (64) and guard/tackle Brad Badger (70) block as quarterback Kerry Collins (5) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 49-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.
26 / 42

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 49-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders LaMont Jordan (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.
27 / 42

Oakland Raiders LaMont Jordan (34) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.
28 / 42

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, November, 20, 2005, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) hands the ball off to running back Justin Fargas (25) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 42

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) hands the ball off to running back Justin Fargas (25) during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 13, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders running back Jeremy Stewart (32) celebrates after receiving a blocked punt in the end zone, for a touchdown, during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Jeremy Stewart (32) celebrates after receiving a blocked punt in the end zone, for a touchdown, during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 42

Oakland Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kaluka Maiava (50) defends during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 42

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kaluka Maiava (50) defends during the regular season home game against the Washington Football Team at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.
37 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.
38 / 42

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.
39 / 42

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.
40 / 42

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.
41 / 42

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (94) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.
42 / 42

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (94) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field, Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Landover, Md.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
