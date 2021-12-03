Pick Six: Another big day in store for Foster Moreau?

5. D-Jax knows the assignment

DeSean Jackson has had some of his best NFL games with and against the Washington Football Team.

The Raiders veteran receiver played three seasons in Washington – with over 2,700 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns to his name in that duration. He's previously stated in interviews that his reasoning for signing with Washington was to stay in the NFC East to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who released him in 2014 after his third Pro Bowl selection. And in the 14 games he's played against Washington, he's pulled in 839 receiving yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns.

"Anytime I'm able to get on the field and play, I just look forward to doing some great things for my team," Jackson said. "Obviously [I] played in that division, knowing how big those games get and obviously playing for that team and then leaving. The way I feel about the teams I leave that I once played for – I always feel like I got to make them pay extra harder because they had to chance to keep me and they didn't. So it's just personal reasons why I go out and play how I play."