What They're Saying: Washington discusses Derek Carr and his variety of offensive weapons

Dec 03, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

Take a look at what Washington's players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

On quarterback Derek Carr:

"He's a great quarterback. You watch him throughout the years, and he puts up great numbers. You watch his games, and he likes to throw the ball downfield and he completes a lot of them." – Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke

"He's got a good arm. He sees the field very well. … You've got to keep him under pressure so he doesn't see the field as well as he'd like to." – Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera

"He's doing a nice job; I think he's leading the league in passing right now. They have weapons and do a good job of getting them open and him delivering the ball to them." – Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio

On the Raiders offense:

"They're a dangerous offense, we know that. They can score some points." – Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke

"DeSean [Jackson]'s been a good player for a long time in this league. You look at [Darren] Waller, you look at [Hunter] Renfrow, they've got some weapons. They've got two very capable backs, they've got a big offensive line, they've got a really good quarterback." – Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio

On the Raiders' gameday atmosphere:

"It's unique. I think the fans there are tremendous." – Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio

