Pick Six: Can Jordy Nelson and the wide receivers get the best of the Broncos secondary?

Who wouldn't want to spend Christmas Eve with the Silver and Black?

Family gatherings are cool, but I know that all of you need an out so you don't have to spend two-and-a-half hours talking to that nice, but awkward cousin, so tell everyone you have plans starting at 5:15 pm when the Oakland Raiders get to work on Monday Night Football.

There's nothing better than primetime, especially when a division rival comes to town; here are six things you need to watch for once the game gets underway.

1. Does the streak continue?

I was but a young lad, filled with hope, optimism and the dreams of a better tomorrow the last time Derek Carr threw an interception sometime in early 2012….

I kid, I kid, but in all seriousness, it's been nine full games since DC threw a pick, and you bet I'll be watching to see if he can keep up that diligence with the football against a tough, Broncos secondary.

Luckily for the Silver and Black, Chris Harris Jr. is on the Reserve/Injured List, but even without him roaming the secondary, the Denver defense is not one to take lightly.

The odds are that Derek will throw an interception again at some point in his career, let's just hope it isn't on Monday night.

2. Does Jordy keep eating?

The Jordy Nelson we've seen over the past three weeks is the version of the veteran receiver we expected to see when he signed with the team in March, and a big reason for that production is that No. 82 is healthy.

Not only has the veteran's return to the outside provided some much-needed stability to the Raiders offensive game plan, but his leadership has also been paramount for the young wideouts on the roster.

And while Nelson hasn't found the end zone since Week 5, over the past three weeks, he's become– along with tight end Jared Cook – a go-to target for Carr.