Pick Six: Can the Raiders continue their recent success against the Broncos?

1. Opening day success
The Raiders have a solid track record on opening day. The Silver and Black have posted a 5-2 record over their last seven seasons for Week 1. Three of those victories were on the road, and their 2019 season opening victory was against the Denver Broncos.
2. Week 1 Tae
Davante Adams shines bright in season openers as well. Since 2018, Adams has averaged nearly 96 receiving yards with four touchdowns combined in Week 1 games. Last season in his Raiders debut, he accumulated 141 receiving yards on 10 catches with a touchdown.
3. JJ8
Josh Jacobs has never lost to the Denver Broncos in his career.
The running back has a 7-0 record against the AFC West rival, averaging 103 rushing yards with nine rushing touchdown in those games. Notably, as he heads into Sunday's game, he needs 52 rushing yards to surpass Napoleon Kaufman and move into fourth in franchise history in career rushing yards.
4. Monitoring Broncos WR1
Denver's receiving corps caught the injury bug during Training Camp, with Tim Patrick and Jalen Virgil landing on the Reserve/Injured list.
Their starting receiver Jerry Jeudy could be in jeopardy of missing Week 1, suffering an hamstring injury a few weeks ago. However the Broncos' 2020 first-round pick has been a limited participant in practice this week. The former Alabama receiver led the team in receptions (67), receiving yards (972) and touchdown grabs (six) in 2022.
5. The challenge of Sean Payton
The Broncos hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton to steer their ship, taking over a team that went 5-12 in 2022. It will be interesting to see how his offensive system caters to Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, who's coming off a career-low season in touchdowns and completion percentage.
"Sean utilizes his personnel extremely well, moves his players around, uses a lot of different personnel groupings, challenges you with formations, motions, tempo," said Josh McDaniels. "They snap the ball pretty quickly offensively. You've got to be set and ready to go, know what your assignments are. ... His teams execute very well. And so, that's what I'm anticipating.
"I know how good Russell Wilson is, he's had an incredible career, and I'm expecting the absolute best version of every one of their guys on their team. It'll be a big challenge, and like I said, we're excited to get ready for it."
6. The Condor rising
With another dominant performance, Maxx Crosby could creep up the franchise history books a bit more.
The edge rusher needs 1.5 sacks to pass Derrick Burgess (38.5) for the seventh most sacks in Raiders history. Throughout his career, he's totaled 11.5 sacks against the Broncos, with four in total against the team in 2022.