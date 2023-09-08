Pick Six: Can the Raiders continue their recent success against the Broncos?

5. The challenge of Sean Payton

The Broncos hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton to steer their ship, taking over a team that went 5-12 in 2022. It will be interesting to see how his offensive system caters to Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, who's coming off a career-low season in touchdowns and completion percentage.

"Sean utilizes his personnel extremely well, moves his players around, uses a lot of different personnel groupings, challenges you with formations, motions, tempo," said Josh McDaniels. "They snap the ball pretty quickly offensively. You've got to be set and ready to go, know what your assignments are. ... His teams execute very well. And so, that's what I'm anticipating.