Pick Six: Darren Waller is chasing history in Denver

Jan 02, 2021 at 01:31 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Making history on Wall Street

This Sunday in Denver, Darren Waller will have the chance of putting his name right at the top of the franchise history book, something Waller still can't believe.

"To be even mentioned with his name is pretty crazy," said Darren Waller of approaching Tim Brown's single-season catches mark. "I remember watching him when I was really young, I was like 6 or 7 years old when he set that record, so to just even be in the conversation is amazing."

This season has seen Waller become a household name, proving his elite status as a tight end in this league and being selected to his first Pro Bowl. Now he's six catches away from Brown's mark.

"He's so humble," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. "That jumps out at you whenever I get a chance to listen to his interviews or read an article on him. He is so humble for being such a tremendous player at this level.

"His work ethic, his preparation, how he goes about his week and his winning routine every week; he's just a real special football player. But a special leader, special person as well. I think everyone is getting a chance, I know his story is out there and a lot more people are getting to know Darren Waller. We couldn't be more proud of him as an organization or a coaching staff."

Locking down Lock

Drew Lock will definitely be looking forward to having another shot at the Silver and Black this Sunday.

Lock had one of his worst career performances against the Raiders defense in Week 10, throwing four interceptions in defeat.

"Drew's got to continue to use these times as a valuable experience going into next year, the different coverages and the different looks he's getting, to be able to come back and hopefully work on some consistency," President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway told DenverBroncos.com "I think he's showed that there's some bright spots there, and he's done a heck of a job in a lot of situations. But to be able to be good and be great in this league, you've got to play with consistency and eliminate the mistakes. That's what we're looking for out of Drew, is hopefully eliminate some of those mistakes and keep showing us the things that he can do."

Interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wants no parts of a Lock redemption story in Denver and plans on sticking with the game plan and mindset that got them the win nearly seven weeks ago.

"I think it starts with us, and the last game really doesn't mean anything at all right now," said Rod Marinelli. "So, we just got to keep focusing on us and especially with this group. I just want to keep building that culture of discipline and execution and expectations. And making sure we're not guessing, we're playing things exactly right, and I want them to play really fast. And we do those things, we can build off that."

Cle stays sidelined

Clelin Ferrell has been placed on injury reserve due to his shoulder injury and will not play in the season finale against the Broncos.

Ferrell injured his shoulder against the Colts in Allegiant Stadium a couple of weeks ago and has been sidelined since. He's shown great improvement this season despite being sidelined four games due to the COVID-19 list and his shoulder. Ferrell has totaled two forced fumbles, two sacks and wreaked havoc on opposing running backs this season. Coach Gruden's main concern is monitoring his young defensive end after the season he's had to deal with.

"I think I speak for most coaches in the NFL, there's been a lot of units that have been hit by the virus, hit by injuries, hit by inactivity and it's a bad combination," said Coach Gruden to the media Monday. "We like our young team, we like our young players. It did hurt us."

"I don't think Ferrell will play this week. I'd be surprised if he does."

Madd Maxx to the rescue

Of all the second-year players on the Raiders, it can be argued that Maxx Crosby has continued to prove his worth more than any of his draft classmates with perhaps the exception of the Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs.

Crosby has continued to be the dominant force of the Raiders defensive line, leading the team in sacks (6) for a second straight year going into the season finale against the Broncos. The fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan has been above and beyond what many thought he would be coming into the NFL and been a constant threat to opposing offenses. With the season coming to an end, Crosby will have big shoes to fill being one of the only defensive players to have played in all 16 games this season so far.

'You can't coach a better guy that's hungrier," said Marinelli. "Shows up every day hungry, the look in his eye and he's got a little more attention this year with some chips on him, which should happen, but there is no ceiling to Maxx. I just really believe he's going to get better and better, and it's important to finish correctly."

Development of the rookie wideouts

While rookie wideouts Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards have found ways to contribute, they still have yet to become highly targeted receivers in the Raiders offense.

Both have dealt with injuries and COVID-19 throughout the season and have yet to show the full arsenal of what they can add to the Raiders offense. Ruggs has caught 23 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns, and Edwards has nine catches for 142 yards. While this season finale against the Broncos will give Ruggs and Edwards one more opportunity to show out this season, Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson is looking forward to coaching these guys up in the offseason.

"You can't replace experience. Both of them got experience this year," said Olson. "They had their share of injuries, so I think they've learned what an NFL season is like with the length of the season and the importance of being available on game day. What they really missed out on was the offseason work after they were drafted. We really look forward to getting our hands on them and spending an offseason getting better.

"They just need an offseason of coaching and being in this system and running the routes that we run here in this system."

Bent, but never broken offensive line

If you would've told me at the beginning of the season that the Raiders would still be a top-12 offense in the league despite only playing one game with their full starting offense line, I'd tell you to Just Say No.

The Silver and Black offense line has seen it all this year, but has been able to succeed and elevate the play of quarterback Derek Carr and Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs. Carr has enjoyed his highest quarterback rating since entering the league this season (102.2) and has thrown for over 3,700 yards with a 25:7 touchdown to interception ratio. Jacobs has ran in 10 touchdowns and is 24 yards away from being the first Raiders running back to have two consecutive 1,000 rushing yard seasons to begin their career.

Guard Gabe Jackson, along with center Rodney Hudson, are the only two offensive linemen to have started all 15 games this season. They both will also be integral pieces in the Raiders season finale against the Broncos.

"You always want to get a win no matter, playoffs or not going to the playoffs," said Gabe Jackson. "I feel like that will be the icing on the cake."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Broncos

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and their division rival.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
1 / 64

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
2 / 64

The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
3 / 64

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
4 / 64

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
5 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
6 / 64

Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
7 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
8 / 64

Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
9 / 64

Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
10 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
11 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
12 / 64

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
13 / 64

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
14 / 64

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
15 / 64

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
16 / 64

Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
17 / 64

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
18 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
19 / 64

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
20 / 64

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
21 / 64

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
22 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
23 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
24 / 64

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
25 / 64

Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
26 / 64

Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
27 / 64

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
28 / 64

Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
29 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
30 / 64

Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
31 / 64

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
32 / 64

Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
33 / 64

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
34 / 64

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
35 / 64

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
36 / 64

Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
37 / 64

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
38 / 64

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
39 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
40 / 64

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
41 / 64

Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
42 / 64

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
43 / 64

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
44 / 64

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
45 / 64

Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
46 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
47 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
48 / 64

Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
49 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
50 / 64

The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
51 / 64

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
52 / 64

Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
53 / 64

Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
54 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
55 / 64

Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
56 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
57 / 64

Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
58 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
59 / 64

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
60 / 64

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
61 / 64

Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
62 / 64

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
63 / 64

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
64 / 64

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: How can the Raiders get back in the win column?

Before the clash on primetime, let's review the list of six things to keep an eye on when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers take the field.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders may have to prepare to combat the Colts' plans against Darren Waller

With the star tight end coming off a 200-yard performance, the Raiders must continue to get him and other receivers involved early.
news

Pick Six: Devontae Booker poised for a big day in New York

With Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram ruled out for Sunday's game, several players must step up in their place to lead the way.
news

Pick Six: Jeff Heath could be crucial to neutralizing Falcons offense

A six-pack of things to monitor going into the Raiders' cross-country trip to Atlanta.
news

Pick Six: The spotlight's on Trayvon Mullen, fellow DBs against the Chiefs

Mullen's matchups against Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce will be pivotal in Sunday night's game.
news

Pick Six: Alec Ingold plans to tough it out Sunday, like a true 'throwback' fullback

Ingold and a couple of rookies returning to practice headline Pick Six this week headed into Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
news

Pick Six: Containing the Chargers' key players and getting Jacobs and Ruggs involved

Currently seeded as the second-place team in the AFC West with a record of 4-3, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to travel to Los Angeles to face the fourth-place Chargers, but their record doesn't reflect the talent on their team.
news

Pick Six: Derek Carr will be looking for Agholor, Ruggs deep in Cleveland

The Las Vegas Raiders QB must overcome Myles Garrett, bad weather to pull a win out of Cleveland Sunday.
news

Pick Six: Nelson Agholor is the glue for the Raiders' receiving corps

Six things to watch out for as the Buccaneers come to visit Allegiant Stadium after a hectic week.
news

Pick Six: Raiders getting healthy in time to face Super Bowl champs

Henry Ruggs, Trent Brown could make a big impact for Raiders on Sunday.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders can't let injuries stop them from executing against the Bills

Containing Josh Allen will be a priority — but don't sleep on Devin Singletary.

Advertising