Pick Six: Darren Waller is chasing history in Denver

Locking down Lock

Drew Lock will definitely be looking forward to having another shot at the Silver and Black this Sunday.

Lock had one of his worst career performances against the Raiders defense in Week 10, throwing four interceptions in defeat.

"Drew's got to continue to use these times as a valuable experience going into next year, the different coverages and the different looks he's getting, to be able to come back and hopefully work on some consistency," President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway told DenverBroncos.com "I think he's showed that there's some bright spots there, and he's done a heck of a job in a lot of situations. But to be able to be good and be great in this league, you've got to play with consistency and eliminate the mistakes. That's what we're looking for out of Drew, is hopefully eliminate some of those mistakes and keep showing us the things that he can do."

Interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wants no parts of a Lock redemption story in Denver and plans on sticking with the game plan and mindset that got them the win nearly seven weeks ago.