Pick Six: Jeff Heath could be crucial to neutralizing Falcons offense

From Red and Black to Silver and Black

In efforts to bolster the defense, the Raiders signed former Atlanta Falcons Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley off waivers Monday.

Despite the two former Falcons still getting acclimated to the team, there's a slight chance Beasley might see some snaps against his former team this Sunday. While Beasley has been active on the practice squad this week, McKinley was placed on injury reserve Friday afternoon, as he's still battling a groin injury suffered earlier this season. Despite what their status is going into Sunday, Coach Jon Gruden has big plans for both of them moving forward.

"I don't want to say that Vic is going to be ready to go this week, but we are going to keep looking at him," said Coach Gruden. "He's on the practice squad. We are going to try to teach him our defense and bring him up to speed. Hopefully he can make a contribution soon.