Pick Six: Josh McDaniels focused on the task at hand as he returns to Denver

2) Jerry Tillery is loading

The defensive tackle , who was a 2019 first-round pick out of Notre Dame, still has a lot in the tank for the Silver and Black to delve into. Tillery has a career 10.5 sacks in 29 starts for the Los Angeles Chargers. In his first week in Las Vegas, he's already impressed his coaches with his ability to quickly pick up the playbook – and he could be in line for some snaps against the Broncos.

"He's an interesting guy. I mean, what a fun guy to have here," McDaniels said. "But he's worked really hard to catch up. I mean, the system that he was in, the terminology is different, so those kinds of things. There's some barriers there that we got to break down, obviously. But he's working his butt off to be able to try to do that as quickly as possible. We'll give him another day of practice here today, see where we're at after today, and then how big the role could be if he's active on Sunday."