How Ameer Abdullah has 'set the tone' in his role on the Raiders

When Abdullah was traded to the Panthers last season, he caught the eye of the team's pass game specialist Matt Lombardi, brother of the Raiders current offensive coordinator.

"He told me, 'This guy's a grade A person and player,'" said offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. "Ever since we got [Abdullah] in the spring, he's learned the offense, learned what to do in a sub back role, an early down back role. And then obviously played with Coach [Tom] McMahon on special teams ... He's worked hard every day in practice."

"He's studied the playbook, make sure he's on it. He's played a lot on third down and is producing for us. Again, not everything can translate in Week 1. It takes time to kind of define your role, and he's done a phenomenal job with that. I really appreciate the hard work he's put in, and I appreciate the person he is."

What's made Abdullah valuable to the Raiders is what he's been known for his whole career – his impact in the run game, passing game and special teams. He's not only carved a role for himself as a rotational running back, but as the primary kick returner. He's averaging 20 yards per kick return this season, with a career average of 25 yards per kick return. Also can't forget to mention his six total tackles on special teams.

"I take pride in being a good football player before anything really," said Abdullah. "Just going out there and whatever I'm asked to do, doing it at the highest level.