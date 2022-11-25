Pick Six: The battle of the Bartons highlights matchup in Seattle

Look out for No. 14 in blue

A big challenge for the Raiders defense is how to contain DK Metcalf.

The wide receiver has been a problem for defenses since being drafted out of Ole Miss in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder that ran a 4.33 at the combine can be hard to handle – according to McDaniels. The Pro Bowler has 33 touchdowns and 264 receptions in his career.

"He catches the ball when you're on him. I think he's like the top of the league in terms of contested catches," McDaniels said Friday. "Even if you have tight coverage, it doesn't really mean that you stop the ball from being thrown to him for sure, and it doesn't mean that you've stopped the ball from being completed, so that's one.

"Two, getting him on the ground once he has the ball is an entirely different conversation. This is as good of an athlete and as tough of a football player to get to the ground as you're going to see, generally. There might be a couple other guys in that category, but I mean he's big, he's fast, he's strong, he's tough, he's physical. So, getting him to the ground once he has it is going to be a task, and we're going to need as many guys to the ball chasing the ball as we can."