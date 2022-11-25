What They're Saying: Geno Smith knows Denzel Perryman's 'passion for the game' well

Take a look at what Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"They have a lot of firepower. I know it's been frustrating for them this season, but they've got all kinds of weapons. They've got stuff that they can do, and we've got to be ready." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll
On the Raiders defense:
"Maxx Crosby, one of the better defensive ends in the game. They've got Chandler Jones, another monster defensive end. Been playing him, I feel like, my whole life. They're really stout up front." – Seahawks QB Geno Smith
On LB Denzel Perryman:
"A guy who I've played with, and I know he's a tremendous player. Loves to run and hit. Tons of passion for the game." – Seahawks QB Geno Smith
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's got a great motor. He's a guy that just never stops. He plays a lot of plays too. He won't sub out, so he's taking full advantage of it. Man, he is always going. … He's just playing great football. He's making big plays, last week even in the kicking game, he comes up and blocks a field goal too. He's just on fire." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll
"Where he's flying off the edge every single snap, it doesn't matter – run, pass – it seems like he's creating some sort of chaos. He's just an elite player." – Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron
On the Raiders offense:
"17 [Davante Adams] is pretty dog-gone special, as is Jacobs, the running back. Good, hard, down-hill runner. Carr can spin the ball just as anybody to throw it." – Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt
On WR Davante Adams:
"His route running and how he releases off the ball, you don't know which direction he's going within the first two steps of his route. How savvy and how much of a vet he is in route running." – Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
"He's an incredible player. He's so gifted and such a great competitor that he seizes the moments all the time. The catches, the opportunities, the big plays. Look what he did last week, just classic." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll
"The guy can do everything. Plays big at the top of the route. Can run all the option routes. I mean, he's a 6-foot-2 guy but he runs option routes like he's 5-foot-9, 5-foot-10. Unbelievable getting in and out of breaks for a guy that large. … Very savvy football player. Dynamic after the catch, can make you miss. The guy can do it all. Really good all-around receiver." – Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt
On QB Derek Carr:
"He really can throw everything. He's had prolific years, one right after the other. He's the real deal. All the downfield stuff, all the quick stuff on the move. He's in the pocket, out of the pocket, it doesn't matter for him. Really accurate thrower and he moves well too. When he takes off, he's got enough jets there that he can make some yards and hurt you when he scrambles." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll
On FB Jakob Johnson:
"It gives them a style. Jakob Johnson's the guy and he gives them a style that is reminiscent of two-back offense." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll