What They're Saying: Geno Smith knows Denzel Perryman's 'passion for the game' well

Nov 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"They have a lot of firepower. I know it's been frustrating for them this season, but they've got all kinds of weapons. They've got stuff that they can do, and we've got to be ready." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll

Related Links

On the Raiders defense:

"Maxx Crosby, one of the better defensive ends in the game. They've got Chandler Jones, another monster defensive end. Been playing him, I feel like, my whole life. They're really stout up front." – Seahawks QB Geno Smith

On LB Denzel Perryman:

"A guy who I've played with, and I know he's a tremendous player. Loves to run and hit. Tons of passion for the game." – Seahawks QB Geno Smith

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He's got a great motor. He's a guy that just never stops. He plays a lot of plays too. He won't sub out, so he's taking full advantage of it. Man, he is always going. … He's just playing great football. He's making big plays, last week even in the kicking game, he comes up and blocks a field goal too. He's just on fire." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll

"Where he's flying off the edge every single snap, it doesn't matter – run, pass – it seems like he's creating some sort of chaos. He's just an elite player." – Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron

On the Raiders offense:

"17 [Davante Adams] is pretty dog-gone special, as is Jacobs, the running back. Good, hard, down-hill runner. Carr can spin the ball just as anybody to throw it." – Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt

On WR Davante Adams:

"His route running and how he releases off the ball, you don't know which direction he's going within the first two steps of his route. How savvy and how much of a vet he is in route running." – Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

"He's an incredible player. He's so gifted and such a great competitor that he seizes the moments all the time. The catches, the opportunities, the big plays. Look what he did last week, just classic." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll

"The guy can do everything. Plays big at the top of the route. Can run all the option routes. I mean, he's a 6-foot-2 guy but he runs option routes like he's 5-foot-9, 5-foot-10. Unbelievable getting in and out of breaks for a guy that large. … Very savvy football player. Dynamic after the catch, can make you miss. The guy can do it all. Really good all-around receiver." – Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt

On QB Derek Carr:

"He really can throw everything. He's had prolific years, one right after the other. He's the real deal. All the downfield stuff, all the quick stuff on the move. He's in the pocket, out of the pocket, it doesn't matter for him. Really accurate thrower and he moves well too. When he takes off, he's got enough jets there that he can make some yards and hurt you when he scrambles." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll

On FB Jakob Johnson:

"It gives them a style. Jakob Johnson's the guy and he gives them a style that is reminiscent of two-back offense." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Broncos' Pat Surtain II talks going up against 'savvy' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Colts not taking matchup against 'competitive' Raiders lightly

Take a look at what Indianapolis Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Jaguars preparing for an 'athlete playing receiver' in Davante Adams

See what Jacksonville Jaguars' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Saints take note of Josh Jacobs and his 'powerful style'

Read through for what New Orleans Saints' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Texans' Lovie Smith acknowledges challenge in facing 'relentless' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Houston Texans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chiefs readying for 'hard-nosed' game against Raiders

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Broncos talk divisional competition, 'dominant' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Mike Vrabel states Raiders likely have 'best collection of specialists in the league'

Take a look at what Tennessee Titans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Cardinals comment on facing 'cerebral' Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Arizona Cardinals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers talk preparing for 'elite, special' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 1 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

Take a look at how the experts graded the Silver and Black's draft class.

Advertising