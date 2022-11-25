What They're Saying: Geno Smith knows Denzel Perryman's 'passion for the game' well

"He really can throw everything. He's had prolific years, one right after the other. He's the real deal. All the downfield stuff, all the quick stuff on the move. He's in the pocket, out of the pocket, it doesn't matter for him. Really accurate thrower and he moves well too. When he takes off, he's got enough jets there that he can make some yards and hurt you when he scrambles." – Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll