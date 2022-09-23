Pick Six: The challenge of a Titans defensive line anchored by Jeffery Simmons

Sep 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Another clash of former Pats

For a second straight week, Josh McDaniels will be coaching against a former player coached in New England.

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel is the reigning NFL Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 12-5 record and an AFC South title. McDaniels and Vrabel both arrived in New England in 2001, as a coaching assistant and free agent linebacker, respectively. In their eight seasons together, they won three Super Bowls, with Vrabel named to the New England Patriots All-2000s Team.

McDaniels stated Wednesday morning that the identity of Vrabel's team matches the same intensity and physicality the former linebacker played with.

"[J]ust to see him as a player, very tough-minded guy, physical, did all the little things right," McDaniels said. "Very intelligent, highly intelligent player. He could play the game up here just as well as he could physically and was a huge component to those defenses back then for a number of years and won a lot of championships and was a big reason why.

"You see that from his football team. They're always prepared, nothing's easy. They don't concede one yard on defense. I don't care what play it is, what game it is, they're not going to give you anything. They want to control and dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides."

2. The big challenge of Jeffrey Simmons

The Raiders' offensive line will have their hands full with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The fourth-year tackle is coming off his best season with 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and six pass deflections. With it came with his first Pro Bowl selection. Simmons has had to step up as the Titans' premier defensive lineman this season, after Harold Landry was ruled out for the season. Going into Week 3, the former Mississippi State Bulldog is the team's leader in sacks (tied-2). He could be a great test for guard Lester Cotton Sr., who has a 79.1 PFF pass blocking grade this season.

"Simmons is a load. We played against him last year [in New England]," McDaniels said Monday morning. "He's a three-down player, for sure. [He] does a great job of being disruptive in the running game, can penetrate and create negative plays, and then is one of those guys that's an interior pass rusher that you really have to spend a lot of time talking about because he can disrupt your pocket in a hurry.

"[He's] one of the better interior linemen in the National Football League, I'd say no question about it. So, it'll be a big challenge for us this week."

Related Links

3. Just three away

Derek Carr currently stands at 197 passing touchdowns in his career.

What that means is Carr could very well get his 200th career touchdown this Sunday in Nashville. The quarterback already holds the franchise record for most career passing touchdowns, and this would be another great career milestone. He would become the 48th quarterback in NFL history to reach the 200 touchdown mark.

4. Cash Money Carlson's streak

Over his past three seasons as a Raider, Daniel Carlson has been an absolute closer.

The fifth-year placekicker has made over 93 percent of his field goals the past two seasons and hasn't missed a single field goal or PAT this season. Currently, the kicker holds the longest active streak for field goals made with 28.

That record could be in jeopardy this Sunday considering the weather in the Music City. Currently, there's a slight chance of rain around the time of kickoff at Nissan Stadium.

5. More to come from Amik Robertson?

Amik Robertson stepped up in a big way last Sunday, with his first career interception on Kyler Murray.

The interception was big for the cornerback – his first in the NFL. Robertson said Monday that he threw the ball in the crowd to one of his best friends and his goddaughter, and has the ball in his possession at his home.

"I think it was a very special moment for myself," said Robertson. "The last time I touched the football [and] caught an interception was probably when I was in college. I was a ballhawk and always knew I could play this game, so that moment came with a lot of emotions. It had been awhile."

More responsibilities could be asked of Robertson heading into Tennessee, who had a 79 PFF coverage grade against the Arizona Cardinals.

6. How high is the sense of urgency for the Raiders?

Both teams will have a special sense of urgency to get a victory this Sunday.

The Raiders and the Titans are going into the game with 0-2 records, which is certainly less than ideal for two teams that made the playoffs last season. While both teams will play with heart and passion in Nissan Stadium, McDaniels doesn't want to consider his team "desperate" for a victory. With 15 games left to play, he wants his squad to bring the same urgency every week, regardless of their record.

"Every week really is the same to us," the head coach said. "I think that's just the best way for us to approach each week. To me, if I change that, I would basically be telling my football team that this week is more important than last week, or what have you, and they're all important. Every day is important. I think it's important for us to be consistent and try to learn from the things we haven't done well. Whether we won or lost, there's going to be a lot of lessons to learn. Nobody plays a perfect football game, that's almost impossible to think of."

Derek Carr agreed that's been the mindset and mentality in the locker room, crediting McDaniels for holding the locker room accountable every day – no matter the results of the scoreboard.

"I think if I'm honest, the way that Josh and everyone in this building has made our mindsets and the way we do it is, win or lose, it's going to hurt, we're going to correct it and we're going to work," Carr said.

"Even on good days at camp, bad days at camp, we came in and did the same thing every day. He really tries to make it because he's coached in some of the biggest games, he's been around it. He knows that that's the process on how to do it. And so, he's just teaching us that there's no heightened sense of anything. It should always be heightened. And he has really put that pressure on."

Practice Photos: Friday 9.23.22

View the best photos from the last practice before the Raiders head to Nashville for their Sunday matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Billy Price (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders center Billy Price (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back J.R. Reed (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94), defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 45

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 45

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

Six storylines to follow in all three phases of the game going into the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Pick Six: Maxx Crosby looking to pick up where he left off against the Chargers

Here are six storylines to be invested in heading into the Raiders' season opener against their AFC West rival.

news

Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

Take a look at six storylines to follow in the Raiders' first playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in over 30 years.

news

Pix Six: In the Raiders' road to the playoffs, they have to get around the roadblock of Justin Herbert

A collision course is ahead in the Raiders' regular season finale against their divisional rival.

news

Pick Six: Derek Carr approaching another mark in Raiders history

Derek Carr, along with the Raiders defense, will have to put together a complete game in order to pull out a tough road win in Indianapolis on Sunday.

news

Pick Six: The emergence of Divine Deablo, Malcolm Koonce has been promising for Raider Nation to see

The Raiders are home for the holidays, with six intriguing storylines going into their divisional bout with the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: Hunter Renfrow in line for more success in rescheduled Browns matchup

The third-year wide receiver will be looking to notch his fourth consecutive 100-plus yard receiving game, while also eyeing a franchise record on the horizon.

news

Pick Six: The return of Trayvon Mullen is upon us

Trayvon Mullen returning from injury, the Raiders' road record and the battle in the run game highlight this week's top storylines against the Chiefs.

news

Pick Six: Another big day in store for Foster Moreau?

Here are this week's six storylines you should be looking for going into the Raiders' game versus the Washington Football Team.

news

Pick Six: The battle at the line of scrimmage will dictate the winner of this Thanksgiving feast

Here are six intriguing storylines to watch for between two teams that have more history against each other than you'd realize.

news

Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr should have a good grasp of their opponent Sunday

Here are six storylines to closely follow with the battle between the two five-win AFC teams looming.

Advertising