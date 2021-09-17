Pick Six: The Raiders-Steelers historic rivalry will continue to unfold on Sunday

Bolt Gang, no more

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has acquired many of his former star players from his previous coaching stints since joining the Raiders. This Sunday, he'll have to go up against one of the best players he coached in Melvin Ingram.

After dealing with a variety of injuries last season, Ingram remained a free agent throughout most of Training Camp until he signed with the Steelers. In Bradley and Ingram's four seasons together at the Los Angeles Chargers, Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler and racked up 24.5 sacks. Ingram, alongside T.J. Watt, could definitely cause some headaches for rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson believes that Leatherwood will be ready for task, considering who the rookie has to block at practice every day.

"I think again the way that we practice and the way that we substitute during practice and throwing a young player out there to have to block Yannick Ngakoue, or block Maxx Crosby, those guys are blocking two of the better defensive ends in the league every day at practice," said Olson. "So, it's repetition more than anything, but for the young players, it's a lot of film study that's involved with our assistant offensive line coach."