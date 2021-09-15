Key Matchups: A couple of MAC legends will battle it out at Heinz Field

Alex Leatherwood vs. T.J. Watt

In Alex Leatherwood's young NFL career, he's already been tested by some of the best the NFL has to offer.

He lined up against Aaron Donald in two joint practices with the Rams, had to handle the likes of Calais Campbell and Patrick Queen vs. the Ravens and now he has to worry about one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL -- T.J. Watt. Watt's older brother, J.J., has proven to be one of the best defensive players in NFL history and an elite pass rusher, and what's scary is that T.J. might be considered better than him when it's all said and done.

"He just doesn't stop. Just like his brother," said Derek Carr about T.J. "Those two guys, whenever you play them, you know you're in for a fight for the whole down and they're going to fight and claw and do whatever they can to get to you. Whether you hold it for one second or you hold it for eight, they are not going to stop...

"He's fun to watch from afar and I admire his game, but exciting challenge for us also to go against him. He got his new contract and deserves every penny. That's easy to see, but it's also fun to compete against the best."

In his four seasons in the NFL, No. 90 for the Steelers has already racked up three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections and lead the league in sacks (15) last season. He is also the reigning AFC Defensive Player of Year. For lack of better words, T.J. Watt is a damn beast.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they have a young beast on the other side of the ball in Leatherwood. The rookie – despite committing a couple penalties against the Ravens – played fairly well in his debut. However, he still has a lot to improve on going into his second NFL start, as he gave up two sacks for a 49.0 run-blocking grade by PFF Week 1.

"Playing that defense for really your first start ... like this is your moment going forward, and I was very proud," said Carr. "I think we could have had some better communication on some of the blitz pickups. They were able to get a couple of the free runners like they usually do, but that's the one thing I can't stand more than anything. I try and pick up every blitz and all those things. So, with our calls and our communication there was one or two we would like to have back and grow and learn from, which hopefully we did and hopefully we will.