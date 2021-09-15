Raiders-Steelers Week 2 Injury Report

The Silver and Black released their first injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wednesday's report is an estimation, as the Raiders conducted a walkthrough.
Guard Richie Incognito was listed as a non-participant for the second week in a row due to a calf injury, while running back Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) were also listed as non-participants.
Notably, Yannick Ngakoue was listed as limited after a hamstring injury sustained in Monday's win over the Ravens. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip) and fullback Alec Ingold (fibula) were also limited.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|Elbow
|FP
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Back
|FP
|Denzelle Good
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Knee
|FP
|Richie Incognito
|G
|Calf
|DNP
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Fibula
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Toe/Ankle
|DNP
|Andre James
|C
|Elbow
|FP
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Dallin Leavitt
|S
|Hip
|FP
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|Quad
|DNP
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Pectoral/Toe
|DNP
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Hip
|LP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
Pittsburgh Steelers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Coaches Decision
|DNP
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Coaches Decision
|DNP
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Shin
|LP
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed