Raiders-Steelers Week 2 Injury Report

Sep 15, 2021 at 01:16 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

PITinjuryreport_thumb_091521

The Silver and Black released their first injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wednesday's report is an estimation, as the Raiders conducted a walkthrough.

Guard Richie Incognito was listed as a non-participant for the second week in a row due to a calf injury, while running back Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) were also listed as non-participants.

Notably, Yannick Ngakoue was listed as limited after a hamstring injury sustained in Monday's win over the Ravens. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip) and fullback Alec Ingold (fibula) were also limited.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Divine Deablo LB Ankle FP
Bryan Edwards WR Elbow FP
Clelin Ferrell DE Back FP
Denzelle Good G Knee DNP
Johnathan Hankins DT Knee FP
Richie Incognito G Calf DNP
Alec Ingold FB Fibula LP
Josh Jacobs RB Toe/Ankle DNP
Andre James C Elbow FP
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Concussion DNP
Dallin Leavitt S Hip FP
Marcus Mariota QB Quad DNP
Gerald McCoy DT Knee DNP
Carl Nassib DE Pectoral/Toe DNP
Yannick Ngakoue DE Hamstring LP
Denzel Perryman LB Hip LP
Roderic Teamer S Ankle DNP

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB Coaches Decision DNP
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Coaches Decision DNP
Robert Spillane LB Shin LP
Carlos Davis DT Knee LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Raiders' edge rusher has been selected as the AFC DPOW for his high-intensity performance against the Ravens.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Silver and Black are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Steelers.
news

By The Numbers: Derek Carr and Darren Waller found their groove vs. Baltimore

Take a look at our breakdown of some big numbers between the reliable QB-TE duo from Monday night.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.
Advertising