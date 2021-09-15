Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Las Vegas Raiders are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"They're going to be a challenge. ... They, too, are unorthodox," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday. "They present a lot of different looks, and we have our work cut out for us on a short week."
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT from Heinz Field.
Broadcast Information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Ian Eagle
|Charles Davis
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
Quarterback Derek Carr will look to build upon a successful opening campaign in which he threw for 435 yards — the most among active quarterbacks in Week 1 — and two touchdowns. It'll be a tough challenge for Carr and his young offensive line, though, as they'll be going up against a Pittsburgh defense comprised of Cam Heyward, Joe Schobert, T.J. Watt and newest addition Melvin Ingram III, a former Chargers DE who the Raiders have seen explode off the line twice a year over most of the past nine years.
The Raiders defense that stood strong against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson will look to contain first-round draft pick and Alabama standout RB Najee Harris, who put up 45 yards on 16 attempts in last week's contest against the Bills. They'll also contend with 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger, but after Maxx Crosby's explosive breakout and 2.0 sacks on Jackson, the D-line seems more than ready to take on the six-time Pro Bowler and a rebuilt offensive line.
Series history
The Steelers hold an all-time 13-10 regular-season series lead over the Raiders, with the two teams' first matchup coming in 1970. In their last meeting in Oakland on December 9, 2018, the Silver and Black defeated Pittsburgh 24-21. The Raiders have won five of the last seven contests between the teams.
Current stats
After Week 1, the Raiders offense is ranked first in the league in total offense (491 yards), first in passing (409 yards), 21st in rushing (82 yards) and tied for fifth in points (33). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (406 yards), tied for 10th in passing (217 yards), 32nd in rushing (189 yards) and tied for 12th in points allowed (27).
The Steelers offense is tied for 30th in total offense (252 yards), 28th in passing (177 yards), 23rd in rushing (75 yards) and 12 in points (23). Defensively, the Steelers rank ninth in total defense (371 yards), tied for 13th in passing (254 yards), 16th in rushing (117 yards) and tied for 5th in points allowed (16).
Numbers to know
- QB Derek Carr needs 28 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
- Carr needs to complete 414 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs to record one sack to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 20 sacks in his first three seasons.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs 631 rushing yards to become the franchise leader in rushing yards through a player's first three seasons.
- TE Darren Waller needs 670 receiving yards to rank second all-time for most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.
Notable pro connections
- From 2002-05, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was a defensive backs coach on Head Coach Jon Gruden's staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Steelers senior conditioning coordinator Garrett Giemont was the strength and conditioning coach for the Raiders from 1995-2001.
- Steelers assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan was the Raiders assistant O-line coach from 2009-10.
- Steelers practice squad safety Karl Joseph was the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2016 and appeared in 49 games with 41 starts from 2016-19. He returned to the Raiders in 2021 but was released prior to the start of the season.
