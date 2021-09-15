Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

Quarterback Derek Carr will look to build upon a successful opening campaign in which he threw for 435 yards — the most among active quarterbacks in Week 1 — and two touchdowns. It'll be a tough challenge for Carr and his young offensive line, though, as they'll be going up against a Pittsburgh defense comprised of Cam Heyward, Joe Schobert, T.J. Watt and newest addition Melvin Ingram III, a former Chargers DE who the Raiders have seen explode off the line twice a year over most of the past nine years.