Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders' defensive line keep up the pressure in Pittsburgh?

Daniel Flores says..

"We need another receiver to compliment Bryan Edwards & Henry Ruggs III."

C'mon Daniel. Don't disrespect third and Renfrow like this.

The Raiders already have a reliable receiver to compliment Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III﻿. His name is Hunter Renfrow﻿, and he was second in targets and catches against the Ravens last Monday.

Renfrow didn't waste any time showing how valuable he is to the Raiders offense with a six catch, 70-yard performance in the victory against the Ravens. On top of that, he was responsible for drawing a crucial pass interference call that lead to a Josh Jacobs touchdown. Renfrow has recorded over 600 receiving yards his first two seasons and his connection with Derek Carr might set up for even bigger success in his third season.

"The way he sees the game, the way he plays the game. Super tough, unbelievably athletic, quick, agile," Carr said about the slot receiver Wednesday. "I mean, he goes against some of the best corners in the world and finds a way to get open and make plays. So, I think the biggest thing I love about him is he sees the game the exact same way that I do, so he runs some unorthodox type routes but I kind of see it that way, and I think that makes it harder for defenses and that's why we've had a great relationship and a great chemistry since he got here."

That chemistry Renfrow has with his quarterback should continue to keep him productive in this offense and continuously develop.

"I love Derek. He's been big for me in that maturation process," Renfrow said. "Just all his knowledge. His eight years of knowledge and being able to convey that to me, it's becoming – I won't say easier and easier but simpler and simpler. I'm able to recognize defenses a little better and the little things that should take place as you play more and get more experience...