Pick Six: The show must go on for Davante Adams

1. Sick days
After missing two days of practice with an illness, Davante Adams seems to be on the right track.
The receiver has been fighting "a bug" going around the locker room, according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels, but was back at practice Friday and is questionable to play. Along with Adams, Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram and Tashawn Bower have missed some time this week due to illness. McDaniels and his staff have taken necessary precautions in making sure players take it easy and try to keep the illness from spreading.
"If the player's healthy enough to be here and be able to be in the meetings and around some guys here and take part in the day to day, we'd just put a mask on him and try to avoid the spreading of it," McDaniels said Friday morning. "So, some guys have been in masks this week. Some guys have obviously had it a little worse than others. But I think we know how to maybe handle it a little bit better, and that's what we tried to do."
2. Elite company
While we're still on the subject of Davante Adams, he's continuously been putting up numbers on par with Hall of Famers.
Last week against the Houston Texans, Adams became the fifth receiver in NFL history to eclipse the 700 receptions and 75 career touchdown mark in his first nine seasons. He joins Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrsion, Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald.
"[H]e's a unicorn. That's what I've said since we got him, and he's a different player," McDaniels said of Adams. "When you have players like that, it doesn't always mean that teams are going to play with split safeties or double or anything like that. ... I think he's been productive against every coverage. I've seen basically everything he's done for most of his career, and he knows how to attack it – outside, inside, split safety, post safety, man-to-man coverage, zone.
"He's a very smart player, very cerebral, learns really quickly. If you tell him something, five seconds later he can pretty much do it. A very unique player."
With two more touchdowns, he'd become the fourth receiver in history to surpass 700 receptions and 80 career touchdowns in his first nine seasons. Adams' last contest with multiple touchdown catches was Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3. Back to the Bayou
Several Raiders have ties with the state of Louisiana, and are excited to return home.
Cornerback Amik Robertson hails from Thibodaux, Louisiana, roughly 60 miles west of New Orleans. He also played collegiate football at Louisiana Tech, where he was a two-time First-team All-Conference USA and an AP Second-team All-American. He said his fondest football memory in Louisiana was his last collegiate home game against UTSA, with a large majority of his family renting a tour bus to watch his Bulldogs come out on top. Robertson is excited to once again play in front of family members for the first time in awhile.
"I have a lot of people I'm expecting to be there," said Robertson. "A lot of people can't travel to come to my games. So those people that haven't been able to travel to [any] of my games since I've been in the league, they'll be able to travel down there and watch me play against New Orleans."
Additionally, former LSU Tigers Foster Moreau, a New Orleans native, and Neil Farrell Jr. will be playing in the state for the first time in their NFL careers. The last time Farrell played a game in Caesars Superdome, his LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 CFB National Championship game.
"I'm not from Louisiana, but I was down there five years, so I feel like I got a little home there," the rookie said. "It's going to be a great atmosphere."
4. Two undefeated streaks on the line
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen named Andy Dalton the starting quarterback going into the game Sunday. Dalton has a career 3-0 record in games he's seen action against the Raiders. He has 487 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his career against the Silver and Black.
Derek Carr has had similar success against the New Orleans Saints in his nine-year career. He has a 2-0 record against the Saints, with his most recent victory coming in the first game the Raiders have ever played in Allegiant Stadium in 2020. Carr threw for 284 yards, three touchdowns and completed nearly 74 percent of his passes in that game.
5. Go Jacobs, Go!
Josh Jacobs is on the verge of making more history.
If the Raiders running back reaches 150 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD this week, he can become the fifth player in NFL history to do so in four consecutive games and the first since Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson did so in 2006. Jacobs has averaged over 174 total scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
With two more rushing touchdowns, he'll also surpass fullbacks Mark van Eeghen and Zack Crockett for third-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
6. Don't sleep on the rookie
Friday afternoon, Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen ruled out receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry for Sunday. The two former Pro Bowlers have missed a combined seven games this season.
Chris Olave, the Saints' 2022 first-round pick out of Ohio State, has stepped up in their absence in a big way so far. Olave currently leads the team in catches (32) and receiving yards (495). He also leads all rookie receivers in the NFL in both of those categories.
As the Raiders prepare to travel to New Orleans to face the Saints in Week 8, take a look back at photos of past matchups through the years.