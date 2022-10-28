Pick Six: The show must go on for Davante Adams

The receiver has been fighting "a bug" going around the locker room, according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels, but was back at practice Friday and is questionable to play . Along with Adams, Clelin Ferrell , Johnathan Abram and Tashawn Bower have missed some time this week due to illness. McDaniels and his staff have taken necessary precautions in making sure players take it easy and try to keep the illness from spreading.

"If the player's healthy enough to be here and be able to be in the meetings and around some guys here and take part in the day to day, we'd just put a mask on him and try to avoid the spreading of it," McDaniels said Friday morning. "So, some guys have been in masks this week. Some guys have obviously had it a little worse than others. But I think we know how to maybe handle it a little bit better, and that's what we tried to do."