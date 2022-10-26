Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report

Oct 26, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

TE Darren Waller, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, returned to practice in a limited role on Wednesday after missing last week's game. Seven other players were limited including WR Hunter Renfrow (hip), RB Josh Jacobs (foot) and QB Derek Carr (back).

Five Raiders were non-participants in practice, but all except for LB Divine Deablo (back/ankle) were sidelined due to an illness.

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Johnathan AbramSIllnessDNP
Davante AdamsWRIllnessDNP
Tashawn BowerDEIllnessDNP
Jayon BrownLBHamstringLP
Derek CarrQBBackLP
Divine DeabloLBBack/AnkleDNP
Jermaine EluemunorT/GKneeLP
Clelin FerrellDEIllnessDNP
Mack HollinsWRHeelLP
Josh JacobsRBFootLP
Hunter RenfrowWRHipLP
DJ TurnerWRHamstringLP
Darren WallerTEHamstringLP

New Orleans Saints:

The Saints had 11 players listen on Wednesday's injury report, with four of them non-participants: WR Michael Thomas (foot), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), TE Adam Trautman (ankle) and CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). Thomas hasn't played since Week 3, while Landry has been sidelined since Week 4.

Additionally, four players were in practice: G Andrus Peat (chest), WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle), CB Paulson Adebo (knee) and T Ryan Ramczyk, who was given a vet rest day.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Michael ThomasWRFootDNP
Jarvis LandryWRAnkleDNP
Adam TrautmanTEAnkleDNP
Marshon LattimoreCBAbdomenDNP
Andrus PeatGChestLP
Keith KirkwoodWRAnkleLP
Paulson AdeboCBKneeLP
Ryan RamczykTNIR-restLP
Calvin ThrockmortonGHipFP
Payton TurnerDEChestFP
Jameis WinstonQBBack/AnkleFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

