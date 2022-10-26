Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report

TE Darren Waller, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, returned to practice in a limited role on Wednesday after missing last week's game. Seven other players were limited including WR Hunter Renfrow (hip), RB Josh Jacobs (foot) and QB Derek Carr (back).
Five Raiders were non-participants in practice, but all except for LB Divine Deablo (back/ankle) were sidelined due to an illness.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Tashawn Bower
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|LP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|T/G
|Knee
|LP
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Heel
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Foot
|LP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Hip
|LP
|DJ Turner
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
New Orleans Saints:
The Saints had 11 players listen on Wednesday's injury report, with four of them non-participants: WR Michael Thomas (foot), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), TE Adam Trautman (ankle) and CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). Thomas hasn't played since Week 3, while Landry has been sidelined since Week 4.
Additionally, four players were in practice: G Andrus Peat (chest), WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle), CB Paulson Adebo (knee) and T Ryan Ramczyk, who was given a vet rest day.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Abdomen
|DNP
|Andrus Peat
|G
|Chest
|LP
|Keith Kirkwood
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|Paulson Adebo
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|Ryan Ramczyk
|T
|NIR-rest
|LP
|Calvin Throckmorton
|G
|Hip
|FP
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Chest
|FP
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|Back/Ankle
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed