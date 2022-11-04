Pick Six: What's changed since these two teams' preseason clash?

3. Hello, old friend

This Sunday will be the first game for Zay Jones against his former team since signing with the Jaguars this offseason. In Jones three seasons as a Raider he compiled 847 receiving yards, 81 catches, two touchdowns and helped guide the team to the playoffs last season.

Jones has become well acquainted with his new quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Through seven games this season, Jones has 309 receiving yards on 34 catches and a touchdown.

"I have a lot of stories and memories in that uniform. ... The Silver and Black," Jones told Jacksonville media this week. "Very grateful. The last time I talked to [Owner] Mark Davis, it was a very good conversation that we had. He thanked me for all of the hard work, so it definitely means something going out against this franchise and organization. I have a lot of respect for them."