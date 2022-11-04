Pick Six: What's changed since these two teams' preseason clash?

1. Second time around
The Raiders have already faced the Jaguars this year in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Josh McDaniels and his squad picked up the 27-11 victory in his first preseason game as the team's head coach. To make the victory sweeter, it came in Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, – where McDaniels played high school football under his father, Thom.
Things will be a lot different this go-around between the two teams as most starters didn't play in the exhibition game.
2. No. 1 pick of problems
One of the few starters that did play in the preseason game back in August was No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft, Travon Walker.
Walker made an impression on the Jaguars with his senior season at Georgia and a dynamic combine in Indianapolis. In his first NFL game in Canton, he had a sack on Jarrett Stidham and created consistent pressure in his share of snaps. So far in his rookie season, he has 32 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and an interception.
3. Hello, old friend
This Sunday will be the first game for Zay Jones against his former team since signing with the Jaguars this offseason. In Jones three seasons as a Raider he compiled 847 receiving yards, 81 catches, two touchdowns and helped guide the team to the playoffs last season.
Jones has become well acquainted with his new quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Through seven games this season, Jones has 309 receiving yards on 34 catches and a touchdown.
"I have a lot of stories and memories in that uniform. ... The Silver and Black," Jones told Jacksonville media this week. "Very grateful. The last time I talked to [Owner] Mark Davis, it was a very good conversation that we had. He thanked me for all of the hard work, so it definitely means something going out against this franchise and organization. I have a lot of respect for them."
4. 39 away
Still dealing with an hamstring injury, Darren Waller is listed as questionable for Sunday's game after being a limited participant throughout practice this week. If the tight end is able to suit up, he'll be embarking on more franchise history.
Waller is 39 receiving yards away from moving into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end. He would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper (3,294) and would trail only Todd Christensen (5,872). He still holds the record for the most receptions in a season in franchise history (107) from 2020.
"He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," McDaniels said Friday. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does. So, we'll see how that progresses today on the practice field."
5. Can No. 28 hit pay dirt in Jacksonville?
Another milestone to watch out for could come from Josh Jacobs, who's fourth in the league in rushing yards this season. The running back needs one rushing touchdown to move into a tie for third all-time in franchise career rushing TDs. The Raiders are 2-1 in games this season in which Jacobs has at least one rushing touchdown.
The Jaguars defense has also allowed the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (nine) to teams this season.
6. Last time...
The last time the Raiders played the Jaguars in the regular season was in 2019, in the franchise's last home game in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas. The Jaguars narrowly edged out the Silver and Black at Oakland Coliseum, 20-16. Derek Carr threw for 267 yards and a touchdown.
