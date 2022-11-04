Pick Six: What's changed since these two teams' preseason clash?

Nov 04, 2022 at 01:04 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Second time around

The Raiders have already faced the Jaguars this year in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Josh McDaniels and his squad picked up the 27-11 victory in his first preseason game as the team's head coach. To make the victory sweeter, it came in Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, – where McDaniels played high school football under his father, Thom.

Things will be a lot different this go-around between the two teams as most starters didn't play in the exhibition game.

2. No. 1 pick of problems

One of the few starters that did play in the preseason game back in August was No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft, Travon Walker.

Walker made an impression on the Jaguars with his senior season at Georgia and a dynamic combine in Indianapolis. In his first NFL game in Canton, he had a sack on Jarrett Stidham and created consistent pressure in his share of snaps. So far in his rookie season, he has 32 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and an interception.

Related Links

3. Hello, old friend

This Sunday will be the first game for Zay Jones against his former team since signing with the Jaguars this offseason. In Jones three seasons as a Raider he compiled 847 receiving yards, 81 catches, two touchdowns and helped guide the team to the playoffs last season.

Jones has become well acquainted with his new quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Through seven games this season, Jones has 309 receiving yards on 34 catches and a touchdown.

"I have a lot of stories and memories in that uniform. ... The Silver and Black," Jones told Jacksonville media this week. "Very grateful. The last time I talked to [Owner] Mark Davis, it was a very good conversation that we had. He thanked me for all of the hard work, so it definitely means something going out against this franchise and organization. I have a lot of respect for them."

4. 39 away

Still dealing with an hamstring injury, Darren Waller is listed as questionable for Sunday's game after being a limited participant throughout practice this week. If the tight end is able to suit up, he'll be embarking on more franchise history.

Waller is 39 receiving yards away from moving into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end. He would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper (3,294) and would trail only Todd Christensen (5,872). He still holds the record for the most receptions in a season in franchise history (107) from 2020.

"He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," McDaniels said Friday. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does. So, we'll see how that progresses today on the practice field."

5. Can No. 28 hit pay dirt in Jacksonville?

Another milestone to watch out for could come from Josh Jacobs, who's fourth in the league in rushing yards this season. The running back needs one rushing touchdown to move into a tie for third all-time in franchise career rushing TDs. The Raiders are 2-1 in games this season in which Jacobs has at least one rushing touchdown.

The Jaguars defense has also allowed the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (nine) to teams this season.

6. Last time...

The last time the Raiders played the Jaguars in the regular season was in 2019, in the franchise's last home game in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas. The Jaguars narrowly edged out the Silver and Black at Oakland Coliseum, 20-16. Derek Carr threw for 267 yards and a touchdown.

Practice Photos: Friday 11.4.22

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's last practice in Florida before their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice.
1 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice.
2 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice.
3 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.
4 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice.
5 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
6 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
7 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
8 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
9 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
10 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
11 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
12 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
13 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.
14 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
15 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
16 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
17 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice.
18 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice.
19 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice.
20 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.
21 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.
22 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
23 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice.
24 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
25 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.
26 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.
27 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
28 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.
29 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
30 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
31 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice.
32 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice.
33 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.
34 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice.
35 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.
36 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.
37 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice.
38 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
39 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice.
40 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
41 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice.
42 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.
43 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice.
44 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice.
45 / 59

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice.
46 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.
47 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
48 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
49 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice.
50 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
51 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
52 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice.
53 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
54 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.
55 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
56 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.
57 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice.
58 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.
59 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to New Orleans Saints

The Silver and Black couldn't get going in Caesars Superdome, falling to the Saints 24-0.

news

Pick Six: The show must go on for Davante Adams

Davante Adams' health and the latest success of Josh Jacobs are included in Week 8's top storylines to follow going into New Orleans.

news

Pick Six: A McDaniels house divided this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium

Josh McDaniels has a home matchup against his younger brother's team in Week 7.

news

Pick Six: The Raiders' run attack, Maxx Crosby's baby watch and limiting Patrick Mahomes all headline Monday night's game

Here are six primetime-worthy storylines to keep up with going into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Pick Six: History has been kind to the Silver and Black in this AFC West rivalry

Here are six storylines worth keeping up with heading into Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: The challenge of a Titans defensive line anchored by Jeffery Simmons

Here are six developing storylines to get you prepared for this Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and the Titans.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

Six storylines to follow in all three phases of the game going into the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Pick Six: Maxx Crosby looking to pick up where he left off against the Chargers

Here are six storylines to be invested in heading into the Raiders' season opener against their AFC West rival.

news

Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

Take a look at six storylines to follow in the Raiders' first playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in over 30 years.

news

Pix Six: In the Raiders' road to the playoffs, they have to get around the roadblock of Justin Herbert

A collision course is ahead in the Raiders' regular season finale against their divisional rival.

news

Pick Six: Derek Carr approaching another mark in Raiders history

Derek Carr, along with the Raiders defense, will have to put together a complete game in order to pull out a tough road win in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Advertising