Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 9 matchup in Florida, the first injury report of the week had just one player as a non-participant: LB Divine Deablo who was sidelined by back and wrist injuries.
TE Darren Waller is continuing to work through his hamstring injury and was limited on Wednesday, along with DT Neil Farrell Jr. (knee), WR Mack Hollins (heel) and CB Sam Webb (hamstring/back).
"We have a handful of guys that are dealing with soft tissue issues. If you push them back too early, we've all seen what can happen, and then all of a sudden, you're missing another month," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday. "So, we just err on the side of caution as best we can and try to make sure that the players are healthy and ready for the load that we would like them to play in the game."
WR Davante Adams was also limited as he continues recovering from the illness that landed him on the injury report last week.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Illness
|LP
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|FP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Back/wrist
|DNP
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Heel
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Hamstring/back
|LP
Jacksonville Jaguars:
The Jaguars turned in a fairly clean injury report on Wednesday, with WR Jamal Agnew (knee, limited participant) the sole player listed.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed