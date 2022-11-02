Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report

Nov 02, 2022 at 12:57 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 9 matchup in Florida, the first injury report of the week had just one player as a non-participant: LB Divine Deablo who was sidelined by back and wrist injuries.

TE Darren Waller is continuing to work through his hamstring injury and was limited on Wednesday, along with DT Neil Farrell Jr. (knee), WR Mack Hollins (heel) and CB Sam Webb (hamstring/back).

"We have a handful of guys that are dealing with soft tissue issues. If you push them back too early, we've all seen what can happen, and then all of a sudden, you're missing another month," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday. "So, we just err on the side of caution as best we can and try to make sure that the players are healthy and ready for the load that we would like them to play in the game."

WR Davante Adams was also limited as he continues recovering from the illness that landed him on the injury report last week.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Davante AdamsWRIllnessLP
Derek CarrQBBackFP
Divine DeabloLBBack/wristDNP
Neil Farrell Jr.DTKneeLP
Mack HollinsWRHeelLP
Darren WallerTEHamstringLP
Sam WebbCBHamstring/backLP

Jacksonville Jaguars:

The Jaguars turned in a fairly clean injury report on Wednesday, with WR Jamal Agnew (knee, limited participant) the sole player listed.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Jamal AgnewWRKneeLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Related Content

news

Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report: Hollins, Adams and Waller questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report: Waller out, Renfrow questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report: Jayon Brown ruled out, Moreau questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report: Renfrow, Moreau ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.

news

Raiders-Titans Week 3 Injury Report: Renfrow, Perryman ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans.

news

Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report: Denzel Perryman among three Raiders ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 1 Injury Report: Raiders at full health for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report: Hankins questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 18 Injury Report: Waller, Jacobs among four Raiders listed as questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report: Hankins questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 16 Injury Report: Waller doubtful, Perryman questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.

Advertising