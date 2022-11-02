Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 9 matchup in Florida, the first injury report of the week had just one player as a non-participant: LB Divine Deablo who was sidelined by back and wrist injuries.

"We have a handful of guys that are dealing with soft tissue issues. If you push them back too early, we've all seen what can happen, and then all of a sudden, you're missing another month," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday. "So, we just err on the side of caution as best we can and try to make sure that the players are healthy and ready for the load that we would like them to play in the game."