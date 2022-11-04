What They're Saying: Jaguars preparing for an 'athlete playing receiver' in Davante Adams

Take a look at what Jacksonville Jaguars' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.
On WR Davante Adams:
"He's a go-to guy. He's a guy who has great quickness off the ball and he runs the entire route tree. He's an athlete playing receiver. He's a guy that – I don't know him personally but the way he moves, you can put him at any position, and he'd be successful. … He's able to use his quickness, use his speed and he can catch anything close to him." – Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell
On TE Darren Waller:
"He does a lot of things well. He's big, number one. He's physical. He runs well. The 50-50 balls are all his. Just a good overall tight end. Can block and he's a handful." – Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson
On QB Derek Carr:
"I know a lot about Derek Carr. He's a great teammate. A great player, a great guy." – Jaguars DE Arden Key
On the Raiders' run game:
"I think they've got some really good running backs. Josh Jacobs is a powerful guy, can run. That's the key, is obviously, slowing the run down." – Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson
On the Raiders defense:
"From a defensive perspective, they pose some challenges for us. The two guys on the edge, they've got some backers who are flying around. They have some great players." – Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
"They present a lot of different looks. They do a pretty good job of keeping things in front and then try to let these pass rushers get after you a little bit." – Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's relentless. He doesn't come out of the game. … Whether it's ducking underneath guys, swimming over guys, changing his rush pattern. He's got a deadly spin move; we've all seen that a number of times. He's just relentless in terms of pursuing the quarterback." – Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor
View the best photos from the Silver and Black's last practice in Florida before their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.