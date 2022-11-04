What They're Saying: Jaguars preparing for an 'athlete playing receiver' in Davante Adams

Nov 04, 2022 at 11:14 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Jacksonville Jaguars' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.

On WR Davante Adams:

"He's a go-to guy. He's a guy who has great quickness off the ball and he runs the entire route tree. He's an athlete playing receiver. He's a guy that – I don't know him personally but the way he moves, you can put him at any position, and he'd be successful. … He's able to use his quickness, use his speed and he can catch anything close to him." – Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell

Related Links

On TE Darren Waller:

"He does a lot of things well. He's big, number one. He's physical. He runs well. The 50-50 balls are all his. Just a good overall tight end. Can block and he's a handful." – Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson

On QB Derek Carr:

"I know a lot about Derek Carr. He's a great teammate. A great player, a great guy." – Jaguars DE Arden Key

On the Raiders' run game:

"I think they've got some really good running backs. Josh Jacobs is a powerful guy, can run. That's the key, is obviously, slowing the run down." – Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson

On the Raiders defense:

"From a defensive perspective, they pose some challenges for us. The two guys on the edge, they've got some backers who are flying around. They have some great players." – Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

"They present a lot of different looks. They do a pretty good job of keeping things in front and then try to let these pass rushers get after you a little bit." – Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He's relentless. He doesn't come out of the game. … Whether it's ducking underneath guys, swimming over guys, changing his rush pattern. He's got a deadly spin move; we've all seen that a number of times. He's just relentless in terms of pursuing the quarterback." – Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor

Practice Photos: Friday 11.4.22

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's last practice in Florida before their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice.
1 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice.
2 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice.
3 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.
4 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice.
5 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
6 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
7 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
8 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
9 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
10 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
11 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
12 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
13 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.
14 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
15 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
16 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
17 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice.
18 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice.
19 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice.
20 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.
21 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.
22 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
23 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice.
24 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
25 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.
26 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.
27 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
28 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.
29 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
30 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
31 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice.
32 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice.
33 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.
34 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice.
35 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.
36 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.
37 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice.
38 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
39 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice.
40 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
41 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice.
42 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.
43 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice.
44 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice.
45 / 59

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice.
46 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.
47 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
48 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
49 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice.
50 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
51 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
52 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice.
53 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
54 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.
55 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
56 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.
57 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice.
58 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.
59 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Saints take note of Josh Jacobs and his 'powerful style'

Read through for what New Orleans Saints' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Texans' Lovie Smith acknowledges challenge in facing 'relentless' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Houston Texans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chiefs readying for 'hard-nosed' game against Raiders

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Broncos talk divisional competition, 'dominant' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Mike Vrabel states Raiders likely have 'best collection of specialists in the league'

Take a look at what Tennessee Titans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Cardinals comment on facing 'cerebral' Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Arizona Cardinals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers talk preparing for 'elite, special' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 1 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

Take a look at how the experts graded the Silver and Black's draft class.

news

What They're Saying: The rest of the AFC West takes note of Raiders' new duo at the helm

See what Chargers' Tom Telesco and Chiefs' Andy Reid had to say about the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

What They're Saying: Bengals RB Joe Mixon calls Denzel Perryman a 'monster' player

See what Bengals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the postseason matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers talk 'tremendous' Hunter Renfrow, 'poised' Derek Carr

See what Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.

Advertising