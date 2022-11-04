Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 matchup

Nov 04, 2022 at 10:15 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders look to pick up another win in Week 9 when they go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders

Adam Rank: Jaguars

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Nick Shook: Raiders

Mark Sessler: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Raiders

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

Domonique Foxworth: Jaguars

Dan Graziano: Jaguars

Jason Reid: Jaguars

Laura Rutledge: Jaguars

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Jaguars

Jason La Canfora: Jaguars

Will Brinson: Jaguars

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Jaguars

John Breech: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Michael Davis Smith: Jaguars

Mike Florio: Raiders

USA Today

Jarrett Bell: Raiders

Chris Bumbaca: Jaguars

Nate Davis: Raiders

Safid Deen: Raiders

Tyler Dragon: Jaguars

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.3.22

View the best photos from Thursday's practice in Florida before the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice.
1 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice.
2 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice.
3 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
4 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
5 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
6 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.
7 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice.
8 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
9 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
10 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
11 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
12 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice.
13 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice.
14 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice.
15 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
16 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice.
17 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during practice.
18 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
19 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
20 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice.
21 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.
22 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice.
23 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice.
24 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice.
25 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.
26 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice.
27 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
28 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
29 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
30 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice.
31 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice.
32 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice.
33 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.
34 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice.
35 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice.
36 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice.
37 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
38 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.
39 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
40 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
41 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and guard Alex Bars (64) during practice.
42 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and guard Alex Bars (64) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice.
43 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
44 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice.
45 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.
46 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
47 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice.
48 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
49 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice.
50 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice.
51 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
52 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.
53 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice.
54 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
55 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
56 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
57 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) and during practice.
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) and during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice.
59 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.
60 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
