Pick Six: Which team handles the challenges of the short week better?

Man, it feels like Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions happened just the other day, but with a Thursday Night Football tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers coming down the pipeline, the time for celebrating Week 9 has come and gone.

Both the Raiders and Chargers are coming off big wins over the weekend, and while the Bolts still own a record under .500, with Philip Rivers at the helm, the group is always a tough out.

The Silver and Black went 0-2 against the Chargers in 2018, so getting a win on Thursday night is crucial for myriad reasons – especially in a still wide open AFC West.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 PM; here are six things to watch for once the lights go on.

1. Once again, all eyes on the o-line

First things first – let's give Tom Cable a quick round of applause.

Regardless of what combination of offensive linemen he's been forced to trot out each week – and there have been plenty – the Silver and Black's offensive line coach has had his group ready to go, and week in, and week out, they've shown they're the strength of the 2019 Oakland Raiders.

With the statuses of both Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown once again up in the air, Cable will have his hands full in preparing his guys for a big test – on a short week, no less.

The Chargers' defensive line is a beast, but it still all starts with Joey Bosa.

Bosa, who has five-and-a-half sacks over the past three weeks, is a game wrecker type of dude, and regardless of who mans the offensive line, the Raiders will need to find a way to keep him away from Derek Carr.

The big fellas up front have been stellar so far in 2019, let's see if that trend continues Thursday.

2. Speaking of Derek Carr…

Don't look now, but DC is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career.

With nine touchdowns and just a single interception over his past five games, Carr has been masterful in leading the Raiders' offense up and down the field.

Rookie stud Josh Jacobs has understandably garnered a ton of credit for the success of things on the offensive side of the ball – and for good reason – but make no mistake about it, No. 4 has played an integral role in putting points on the board.

Phil Rivers is a gunslinger, and while DC can make any throw on the football field, his asks come game day are likely different than those of the Bolts starting quarterback.