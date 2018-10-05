Pick Six: Will Marshawn Lynch keep building off a strong first quarter to 2018? 

Oct 05, 2018 at 02:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

After a week back home, the Oakland Raiders are on the road again, this time headed to Los Angeles for a divisional matchup against Philip Rivers and the Chargers.

Both the Raiders and the Bolts are coming off wins, so the rivalry game will have a little bit more juice than usual Sunday afternoon at StubHub Center.

Head Coach Jon Gruden and Co., are looking to build momentum on the heels of a thrilling win last week, but as we know, winning on the road is never easy. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.; here are six things to watch when the AFC West foes square off.

1. Welcome to the NFL, rooks

All eyes will be on the bookends of the Raiders offensive line Sunday afternoon, and for good reason too.

After the team placed Donald Penn on the reserve/injured list earlier this week, Brandon Parker will be the man at right tackle going forward, meaning that for the time being, both tackle spots for the Silver and Black will be manned by rookies.

"He [Parker] showed some things at the Senior Bowl that our scouts recognized and the coaches recognized, so we knew he had the talent level to play here at this level," said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "But there's always a transition, I think, from college to the NFL. We're happy with where he's at right now but he still has a ways to go as well."

Fellow rookie Kolton Miller has started each of the team's first four games – and played pretty well too – but he and Parker will have their hands full at Stubhub Center, even without Joey Bosa in the mix.

2. Feed The Beast

Marshawn Lynch has been a man among boys through the first quarter of 2018.

With 300 rushing yards, only three players (Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Matt Breida) rank ahead of The Beast in the entire league, and truth be told, I don't think there's a player in the NFL currently running harder than No. 24.

The Chargers currently surrender north of 109 yards per game on the ground, so if we look at the numbers, it appears that Lynch will have a chance to feast.

Plain and simple, the 32-year-old running back has been one of the most dynamic and consistent players on Head Coach Jon Gruden's offense; I'm excited to see what he does on Sunday.

3. Limit Philip Rivers

I don't care if this is Year 15 for the Chargers man under center, Philip Rivers is still ballin'.

Entering Week 5, the veteran signal-caller has already tossed 11 touchdowns – compared to just two interceptions – and thrown for 1,156 yards.

In the early goings of 2018, Rivers' favorite target has understandably been Keenan Allen, but Mike Williams has certainly gotten his too.

Look, at the end of the day, regardless of his age, Rivers is still a top-tier quarterback in the NFL, and if the Raiders want to fly back to Northern California with a win, keeping No. 17 contained will be imperative.

4. Keep Jared Cookin'

In terms of the Raiders aerial attack, Jared Cook has led the way for the Silver and Black in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (370).

The veteran tight end has been stellar over the first quarter of the season, and if Derek Carr and Co. want to keep the good times rolling against the Bolts, they'd be well served if No. 87 was fed early and often.

Just a week ago, the Los Angeles defense let San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle run wild to the tune of six catches for 125 yards and a score, so hopefully Cook and the Raiders can replicate that success.

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.4.18

Hit the practice field with the Raiders players and coaches as they prepare to take on the Chargers in Week 5.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
1 / 44

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
2 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
3 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
4 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
5 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
6 / 44

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
7 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
8 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Paul Butler (84) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
9 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Paul Butler (84) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
10 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
11 / 44

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Gabe Wright (57) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
12 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Gabe Wright (57) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle PJ Hall (92) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
13 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle PJ Hall (92) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
14 / 44

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Shilique Calhoun (91) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
15 / 44

Oakland Raiders linebacker Shilique Calhoun (91) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
16 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (90) and defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
17 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (90) and defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
18 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
19 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
20 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86), tight end Lee Smith (86), tight end Jared Cook (87), and tight ends coach Frank Smith on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
21 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86), tight end Lee Smith (86), tight end Jared Cook (87), and tight ends coach Frank Smith on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Tank Carradine (96) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
22 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Tank Carradine (96) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
23 / 44

Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
24 / 44

Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), linebacker Derrick Johnson (56), and cornerback Gareon Conley (21)on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
25 / 44

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), linebacker Derrick Johnson (56), and cornerback Gareon Conley (21)on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
26 / 44

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
27 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
28 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Ian Silberman (67) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
29 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Ian Silberman (67) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
30 / 44

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
31 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
32 / 44

Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
33 / 44

Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
34 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
35 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
36 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86), tight end Derek Carrier (85), and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
37 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86), tight end Derek Carrier (85), and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98) an tackle Justin Murray (71) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
38 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98) an tackle Justin Murray (71) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and guard/tackle Denver Kirkland (79) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
39 / 44

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and guard/tackle Denver Kirkland (79) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and tackle Justin Murray (71) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
40 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and tackle Justin Murray (71) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
41 / 44

Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
42 / 44

Oakland Raiders players and coaches watch the Blue Angels, the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron, on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
43 / 44

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) and kicker Matt McCrane (3) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.
44 / 44

Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) and kicker Matt McCrane (3) on the field for practice at The Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Alameda, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Get pressure

It's been one of the narratives we've heard all year; the Raiders need to get pressure on the quarterback.

Now, while the team currently has just five total sacks, with a pair last week against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders pass rush had indeed shown flashes of improvement from Week 1 until now.

As a collective, the Chargers offensive line has surrendered just six sacks (tied for second fewest in the NFL) in 2018, so Bruce Irvin, Arden Key, and the rest of the Silver and Black's defensive front will need to bring their "A" game Sunday afternoon.

Pressure is always the name of the game; let's see how the Raiders do just that.

6. I'm looking at you, Raider Nation

Look, we all know that Raider Nation travels incredibly well; we see it each and every time we hit the road.

Psst, I'll let you in on another secret too – Los Angeles is still a Raiders town, and I fully expect that to be on display Sunday afternoon at Stubhub Center.

Last year when we traveled down to take on the Chargers, the stadium was filled with fans of the Silver and Black, and coming off a big win last week, I expect history to repeat itself once again this weekend.

I'll leave you with this, Raider Nation; the Chargers are preparing for a home game by reportedly piping in crowd noise during practice.

Prove them right come Sunday.

Related Content

news

Pick Six: AJ Cole is quietly becoming a premier punter in the NFL

The Silver and Black's special teams and defensive play are starting to peak going into their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Pick Six: Denzel Perryman, Raiders defense needs to turn the volume up on the Broncos' physical run attack

Gus Bradley and the Raiders defense will need to slow down a formidable backfield tandem in order to defeat their AFC West foe.
news

Pick Six: A highly contested defensive battle should ensue between the Raiders and Bears

Both teams have defensive units that will make it very hard on both quarterbacks in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.
news

Pick Six: Time for Gus Bradley to get ready for the big payback

The Raiders defensive coordinator and a handful of his players have a primetime matchup against their former team on the horizon.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders will try to avenge 'The Ghost of Christmas Past'

The Las Vegas Raiders get their rematch against the Miami Dolphins after their last-second loss to the team last season.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders-Steelers historic rivalry will continue to unfold on Sunday

The Raiders are 3-1 against the Steelers since 2012, and the last time the two teams faced off in December 2018, the Silver and Black beat the Steel Curtain.
news

Pick Six: How will the Raiders offense handle a stout Ravens defense?

Before the season opener, we're taking a look at six things to watch going into the primetime showdown.
news

Pick Six: Darren Waller is chasing history in Denver

The Raiders tight end has the opportunity to break Tim Brown's regular-season reception record this Sunday at Mile High Stadium.
news

Pick Six: How can the Raiders get back in the win column?

Before the clash on primetime, let's review the list of six things to keep an eye on when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers take the field.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders may have to prepare to combat the Colts' plans against Darren Waller

With the star tight end coming off a 200-yard performance, the Raiders must continue to get him and other receivers involved early.
news

Pick Six: Devontae Booker poised for a big day in New York

With Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram ruled out for Sunday's game, several players must step up in their place to lead the way.
news

Pick Six: Jeff Heath could be crucial to neutralizing Falcons offense

A six-pack of things to monitor going into the Raiders' cross-country trip to Atlanta.
Advertising