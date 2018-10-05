Pick Six: Will Marshawn Lynch keep building off a strong first quarter to 2018? 

After a week back home, the Oakland Raiders are on the road again, this time headed to Los Angeles for a divisional matchup against Philip Rivers and the Chargers.

Both the Raiders and the Bolts are coming off wins, so the rivalry game will have a little bit more juice than usual Sunday afternoon at StubHub Center.

Head Coach Jon Gruden and Co., are looking to build momentum on the heels of a thrilling win last week, but as we know, winning on the road is never easy. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.; here are six things to watch when the AFC West foes square off.

1. Welcome to the NFL, rooks

All eyes will be on the bookends of the Raiders offensive line Sunday afternoon, and for good reason too.

After the team placed Donald Penn on the reserve/injured list earlier this week, Brandon Parker will be the man at right tackle going forward, meaning that for the time being, both tackle spots for the Silver and Black will be manned by rookies.

"He [Parker] showed some things at the Senior Bowl that our scouts recognized and the coaches recognized, so we knew he had the talent level to play here at this level," said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "But there's always a transition, I think, from college to the NFL. We're happy with where he's at right now but he still has a ways to go as well."

Fellow rookie Kolton Miller has started each of the team's first four games – and played pretty well too – but he and Parker will have their hands full at Stubhub Center, even without Joey Bosa in the mix.

2. Feed The Beast

Marshawn Lynch has been a man among boys through the first quarter of 2018.

With 300 rushing yards, only three players (Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Matt Breida) rank ahead of The Beast in the entire league, and truth be told, I don't think there's a player in the NFL currently running harder than No. 24.

The Chargers currently surrender north of 109 yards per game on the ground, so if we look at the numbers, it appears that Lynch will have a chance to feast.