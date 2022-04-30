Player Profile: Get to know DT Matthew Butler

Apr 30, 2022 at 01:21 PM
Levi Edwards

The Raiders have drafted more help to the interior defensive line with Matthew Butler out of Tennessee – the team's fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.

Name: Matthew Butler

Position: Defensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 297 pounds

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

School: University of Tennessee Knoxville

1. Butler was a four-star prospect coming out of Garner Senior High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. As a senior in high school, he racked up 96 tackles, including 44 tackles for loss and 26 sacks. The eight-ranked player in the state of North Carolina, he committed to Tennessee over Duke, South Carolina and Texas A&M

2. Butler played a lot of games as a Volunteer, with a total of 53 games under his belt. He's coming off his most productive season in college, gaining an extra year of eligibility from COVID-19. In his super senior season, he recorded 47 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks – all which were career highs for him – and played in all 13 games with 12 starts.

3. This will not be the first time Matthew Butler visits the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. The defensive tackle was in Las Vegas back in February for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, hosted by Allegiant Stadium.

4. At Tennessee, Butler kept his head in the books. The lineman was selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams multiple times. He majored in political science at Tennessee and noted in his bio that he was looking to go into criminal justice after football.

Draft Pick: DT Matthew Butler

With the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
1 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press
Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press
2 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Steve Luciano/Associated Press
3 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Steve Luciano/Associated Press
4 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
5 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
6 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
7 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
8 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
Gregory Payan/Associated Press
9 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
10 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
11 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
Sean Rayford/Associated Press
12 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
Gregory Payan/Associated Press
13 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
14 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
Gregory Payan/Associated Press
15 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
Advertising