Tennessee DT Matthew Butler selected at No. 175 by the Raiders

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:37 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Butler_thumb

With the Raiders' sole pick in the fifth round, the team selected defensive tackle Matthew Butler out of Tennessee with the 175th overall pick.

Spending five seasons with the Volunteer, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He played the most snaps (726) of any defensive lineman in the SEC last season, per Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-4, 297-pound lineman was named a 2021 CoSIDA Second-Team All-American and appeared in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, where he was named by many analysts as one of the top performers in the game.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein tabbed Butler a "stout" player with athletic movements, range and lateral quickness.

Draft Pick: DT Matthew Butler

With the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
1 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
2 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
3 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
4 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
5 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
6 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
7 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
8 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
9 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
10 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
11 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
12 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
13 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
14 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
15 / 15

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

The Silver and Black got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks.

news

Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility.

news

Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

The Silver and Black add more depth in the trenches with their first of two seventh-round selections.

news

Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

'To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call,' the fourth-round pick told the media Saturday.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Matthew Butler

Learn more about the Raiders' fifth-round draft pick hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina.

news

Q&A with Zamir White on being drafted, winning a national championship and his love for horseback riding

Raiders.com chops it up with fourth-round pick Zamir White from the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

news

Raiders trade No. 164 pick to the Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black received Pick 175 (fifth round) and 238 (seventh round) in the trade.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DL Neil Farrell Jr.

The Raiders bolstered the defensive line with one of their fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Zamir White

The Raiders kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading up four picks to add to their running back corps.

news

Defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. selected after Raiders trade up to No. 126

The Raiders pulled off another trade with the Vikings to take the national championship-winning defensive lineman from LSU.

Advertising