Tennessee DT Matthew Butler selected at No. 175 by the Raiders

With the Raiders' sole pick in the fifth round, the team selected defensive tackle Matthew Butler out of Tennessee with the 175th overall pick.

Spending five seasons with the Volunteer, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He played the most snaps (726) of any defensive lineman in the SEC last season, per Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-4, 297-pound lineman was named a 2021 CoSIDA Second-Team All-American and appeared in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, where he was named by many analysts as one of the top performers in the game.