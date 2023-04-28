Player Profile: Get to know DE Tyree Wilson

The Raiders selected Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.
Name: Tyree Wilson
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 271 pounds
Hometown: Henderson, TX
School: Texas Tech
1. Wilson finished his collegiate career with 121 total tackles (76 solo), 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in 35 games. He played in every game in three seasons at Texas Tech until suffering a foot injury on a non-contact play against Kansas last season. In his senior year, he earned Second Team Associated Press All-American honors.
2. The Raiders are getting a large addition to the roster. At 6-foot-6, 271 pounds and an 86-inch wingspan, he's described as a defender who "figures to turn into a full-blown nightmare for opponents" in a scouting report by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Wilson's combination of traits and athleticism should yield flashes of dominant play in both phases as he continues to get bigger and stronger," wrote Zierlein. "His length and lateral quickness are ingredients for chaos as a back-side run game disruptor."
3. Wilson has been a Raider (not necessarily in the Silver and Black) for a long time, first becoming a "Raider" as part of West Rusk's football team in New London, Texas. He was named the District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP as a senior and received more than 20 scholarship offers. After one season at Texas A&M, he transferred to Texas Tech and joined the Red Raiders squad in Lubbock, Texas.
4. Aside from his talent on the gridiron, Wilson told ESPN that he likes to get to work in the garage. He enjoys fixing cars and motors in his free time.
"I just picked up on it being around my grandpa," he said. "Fix 'em so you don't have to pay a mechanic."
With the 7th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive end Tyree Wilson.