Player Profile: Get to know DE Tyree Wilson

3. Wilson has been a Raider (not necessarily in the Silver and Black) for a long time, first becoming a "Raider" as part of West Rusk's football team in New London, Texas. He was named the District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP as a senior and received more than 20 scholarship offers. After one season at Texas A&M, he transferred to Texas Tech and joined the Red Raiders squad in Lubbock, Texas.