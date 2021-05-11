Playing word association with the Raiders' 2021 draft class

Jimmy Morrissey: Fighter

Speaking of underdogs, you have another one here in the Raiders seventh-round pick.

Jimmy Morrissey went from having no FBS scholarship offers to being a three-time All-ACC center and Burlsworth Trophy winner for the nation's best former walk-on player. The center bet on himself, and it paid off big time en route to being the 230th pick.

What sticks out the most from Morrissey's film is that he is smart and has good footwork. He possesses a very calm presence in the trenches and has a way of getting the rest of the offense on the same page. Morrissey was also consistently on the field as a Panther, playing in 47 games.

"I've been fortunate enough to play a lot of ball at Pitt," said Jimmy Morrissey. "I've loved every game I've played in and all those snaps, it's definitely made me the player I am today. And I'm extremely comfortable under pressure. I've played a lot of guys, everyone from first-round picks to free agents, so I've seen a lot. A lot of different schemes and teams and different kinds of players."