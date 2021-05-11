Playing word association with the Raiders' 2021 draft class

May 10, 2021 at 07:24 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Alex Leatherwood: Winner

Alex Leatherwood was drafted to the Raiders from a really big team that had some really big rings.

The offensive tackle from Alabama was a two-time CFB National Champion, two-time SEC Champion and an Outland Award recipient. The man knows what it takes to win.

He's an exceptional athlete with a great balance of speed, agility and power. The college program that Leatherwood is coming from holds weight, and few if any schools produce as many elite NFL talents as Alabama, including Leatherwood's teammate Josh Jacobs, who has rushed for consecutive 1,000 yard seasons since entering the league. Leatherwood believes reuniting with his former Alabama teammates on the Raiders will be beneficial toward igniting a winning culture in the desert.

"We come from the same college, so we got the same mindset as far as things we want to accomplish as a team," said Alex Leatherwood on Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal. "We know how to win because of the place we've come from."

Trevon Moehrig: Polished

Alongside Leatherwood, I believe Moehrig may be the most NFL-ready draft pick the Raiders selected this year.

His body of work at TCU has been something to marvel at. Moehrig displayed everything that you would want to see out of your prototypical NFL safety. The Jim Thorpe Award winner can stop the run, misses few tackles in the open field and has coverage skills that could warrant some snaps at cornerback. He allowed no receiving touchdowns as a primary defender last season. Gary Patterson, head coach at TCU, is very adamant that the Raiders selected a great player and an even better person.

"He's a guy that I think has a high ceiling because he knows how to process well off the field," said Gary Patterson on The Morning Grind. "He's going to be a great locker room guy; he's going to be a guy that's going to do what people want him to do (but) he can also think for himself, and he is comfortable in his own skin."

Malcolm Koonce: Bendy

I'm going to borrow the adjective General Manager Mike Mayock used to describe Malcolm Koonce and why the Raiders drafted him.

"He's got a real chance to do some things that are kind of cool and will help complement Ngakoue," said Mike Mayock on Malcolm Koonce. "Now we got two kinds of guys that can bend the edge with some speed off the edge, and that's what we didn't have the last two years is that bendy guy that can threaten off the edge with speed."

"We've got the big powerful guys; we didn't have the bendy edge guys."

Koonce is a very slick pass rusher with speed and flexibility to get to the quarterback who had 17 sacks at Buffalo. Koonce could definitely make his impact felt as a special-teams guy and a third-down edge rusher.

Divine Deablo: Powerful

Divine Deablo is a big boy.

The Virginia Tech DB might be the total package when it comes to athleticism. Very fast and physical, he has a powerful presence in the backfield when you see him play. That same powerful presence led the Raiders to select him and transition him into an outside linebacker.

Deablo has shown the ability to play deep, as well as come up and cover in the middle of the field. And these measurables are impressive:

"At 227 pounds he ran a 4.42. He's a looser athlete than you would think for that size," said Mike Mayock after drafting Deablo. "We do think he could play strong safety, but the lure to us is that he can play WILL linebacker, he can do what Gus' defense demands at the WILL linebacker position. He can probably even matchup with some tight ends in our division and do some things creatively."

"I think the league is changing to the point where you don't necessarily have to find what the position is anymore on defense; you're looking for big guys that can run. That's what he is."

Tyree Gillespie: Speed

Gillespie may be the fastest player in the Raiders' 2021 Draft class.

The man who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at his Pro Day knows how to get to the ball. When watching the film from Gillespie's days as a Tiger, his biggest strengths are above and beyond his speed and pursuit. Gillespie has had some good days against the SEC's best receivers thanks to his abilities of make plays.

What Gillespie may lack in size, he makes up for in heart and aggression. The former Missouri Tiger could be extremely beneficial in a run defense that has struggled the past three seasons. His abilities to stop the run stacked in the box is the part of his game he "take (his) pride in the most."

Overall assessment: Speed demon.

Nate Hobbs: Underdog

Hobbs journey to getting drafted has been no bed of roses, no pleasure cruise.

The cornerback, who has been under the radar since his time as a two-star prospect from St. Louis, scratched and clawed for playing time since his freshman year at Illinois and established himself as a hard-nosed, aggressive cornerback that's willing to truly get it out the mud. Hobbs has kept a chip on his shoulder to keep him motivated and described himself as "the best underdog" the Raiders have ever drafted.

"That's what I've been all my life; I don't know anything else," said Hobbs embracing the underdog role. "I came into high school, I didn't play varsity until my junior year. A lot of people didn't know who I was, and I got on the scene quick and made the most of that. Got to college, I wasn't a high recruit, I was about a two-star, only had one Power-5 offer."

"I made noise when I was in college that got me to the position where I am now."

You have to love a player like that.

Jimmy Morrissey: Fighter

Speaking of underdogs, you have another one here in the Raiders seventh-round pick.

Jimmy Morrissey went from having no FBS scholarship offers to being a three-time All-ACC center and Burlsworth Trophy winner for the nation's best former walk-on player. The center bet on himself, and it paid off big time en route to being the 230th pick.

What sticks out the most from Morrissey's film is that he is smart and has good footwork. He possesses a very calm presence in the trenches and has a way of getting the rest of the offense on the same page. Morrissey was also consistently on the field as a Panther, playing in 47 games.

"I've been fortunate enough to play a lot of ball at Pitt," said Jimmy Morrissey. "I've loved every game I've played in and all those snaps, it's definitely made me the player I am today. And I'm extremely comfortable under pressure. I've played a lot of guys, everyone from first-round picks to free agents, so I've seen a lot. A lot of different schemes and teams and different kinds of players."

Hopefully for the Raiders, Morrissey can bring the same fighting spirit to the desert that landed him his scholarship at Pittsburgh.

Photos: Meet the 2021 Raiders Draft Class

The picks are in and the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all seven of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
1 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
2 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
3 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
4 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
5 / 36

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
6 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
7 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

AJ Mast/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
8 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
9 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
10 / 36

S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
11 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
12 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
13 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
14 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
15 / 36

DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
16 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
17 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
18 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
19 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
20 / 36

DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
21 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
22 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
23 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
24 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
25 / 36

S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Wade Payne/Associated Press
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
26 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
27 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Michael Glasgow/Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
28 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
29 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Michael Glasgow/Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
30 / 36

CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
31 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
32 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
33 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
34 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
35 / 36

C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
FinalDraftClass_1920x1080
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Raiders may have found some gems in several of their UDFA signings

A closer look at a few of the Silver and Black's UDFA signings following the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who will shine among the Raiders 2021 draft class?

Many people are anxiously waiting to see what the Raiders have planned for their draft class.
news

Why Mike Mayock believes the Raiders got exponentially better with this year's draft

The Silver and Black's coaching staff are "chomping at the bit" to get their draft picks into the building.
news

Introducing the Raiders' 2021 NFL Draft class

Get to know all seven of the Silver and Black's newest picks.
news

Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey

The Silver and Black added depth to their offensive line with the former Pittsburgh team captain.
news

Honored to be a Raider, Gillespie focused on impacting all facets of the game

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly over and the Las Vegas Raiders took not one, not two, but three defensive backs, adding cornerback Tyree Gillespie to the mix on Day Three, using the No. 143 overall pick.
news

Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider

The cornerback out of Illinois says he's 'the best underdog' the Raiders have ever drafted.
news

Illinois CB Nate Hobbs selected at No. 167 by the Raiders

The versatile secondary piece was selected with the Silver and Black's only fifth-round pick.
news

Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

For the second time in two days, GM Mike Mayock used some draft capital to go get a safety.
news

Why Mike Mayock couldn't be happier with how the board fell on Day 2

The Las Vegas Raiders added a wealth of defensive talent on Friday, and GM Mike Mayock is overjoyed with the results.
news

Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock shares his thoughts on the Raiders' Day Two picks

Key soundbytes shed insight on what the general manager sees in the Silver and Black's picks.
Advertising