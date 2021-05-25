Proud Dad: Charles Woodson goes crazy watching his son dominate in flag football

May 25, 2021 at 02:32 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Sure he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer and an NFL icon, but Charles Woodson is also just a proud dad.

Just watch this clip C-Wood posted this weekend of his son Chase dominating a flag football game and tell us it doesn't put a smile on your face.

Chase definitely showed off some shades of his Heisman father as he weaved through a whole slew of opponents, but the best of this video has to be Woodson's reaction.

"Rumble, young man, rumble!"

Woodson is slated to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton alongside fellow Raiders legend Tom Flores later this year.

Photos: Raiders 2021 OTAs | Day 1

View exclusive photos from the first day of Raiders 2021 OTAs.

A football at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
1 / 57

A football at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
2 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
3 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
4 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
5 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Denzelle Good (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
6 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Denzelle Good (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
7 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
8 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
9 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
10 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
11 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
12 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
13 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
14 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
15 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) huddles the team at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
16 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) huddles the team at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
17 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Divine Deablo (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
18 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Divine Deablo (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
19 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
20 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
21 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
22 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
23 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
24 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
25 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
26 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
27 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
28 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
29 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
30 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (93) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
31 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (93) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
32 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
33 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
34 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
35 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carson Williams (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
36 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carson Williams (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
37 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
38 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
39 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
40 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
41 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
42 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
43 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
44 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
45 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
46 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
47 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
48 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
49 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
50 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
51 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
52 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
53 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
54 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
55 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
56 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
57 / 57

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders ink first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood

Leatherwood was the Raiders' top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected 17th overall.
news

Raiders bring back OL Patrick Omameh

Omameh re-joins the Silver and Black as the veteran enters his ninth season in the NFL.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Get ready for young talent to take a leap with full offseason

The Silver and Black are now gearing toward getting some of their second- and third-year players ready to make a huge impact in 2021.
news

Solomon Thomas pens letter to late sister for The Players' Tribune

'I Need to Say Some Things to Ella,' an open letter from Raiders defensive lineman, was posted to the website Thursday.
Advertising