Proud Dad: Charles Woodson goes crazy watching his son dominate in flag football

Sure he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer and an NFL icon, but Charles Woodson is also just a proud dad.
Just watch this clip C-Wood posted this weekend of his son Chase dominating a flag football game and tell us it doesn't put a smile on your face.
Chase definitely showed off some shades of his Heisman father as he weaved through a whole slew of opponents, but the best of this video has to be Woodson's reaction.
"Rumble, young man, rumble!"
Woodson is slated to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton alongside fellow Raiders legend Tom Flores later this year.
View exclusive photos from the first day of Raiders 2021 OTAs.