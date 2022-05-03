Q&A: Brittain Brown on his journey from Duke to UCLA, how he got his name and his personal Waffle House order

LE: What was your experience like at Duke University the four years you were there?

BB: I tell people all the time it's a great school. Just the school life itself, I would definitely go back and do it all over again. I think people get the wrong idea about Duke sometimes, but it's a school filled with great people and there's always stuff to do, even though it's in the small town of Durham. They took care of us while we were over there and the education is unmatched. All the resources they had for us while we were trying to deal with football and academics at the same time – I think was probably one of the best places in the country for that. Durham probably has all of the best food in North Carolina too.