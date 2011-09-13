Quick Hits from MNF

Sep 13, 2011 at 03:50 AM
091311-quickhits.jpg

Head Coach Hue Jackson presents the game ball after the win. Photo by Tony Gonzales

RB Darren McFadden led the NFL in rushing yards with 150 in Week 1 action.

K Sebastian Janikowski tied the NFL record for longest field goal with a 63-yarder.

P Shane Lechler kicked a 77-yard punt, tying an all-time Raiders record for longest punt.

The Raiders defense recorded five sacks – DT Richard Seymour (2), DT Tommy Kelly, DE Matt Shaughnessy, and one team sack.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey led the team with four catches, averaging 11 yards per catch.

S Tyvon Branch led the team in tackles with six and also recovered a fumble.

S Matt Giordano recorded his first interception since 2007.

This was the Raiders 8th straight AFC West victory.

The Raiders have won four-straight games at Denver and 4th consecutive over the Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

