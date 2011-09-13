Quick Hits from MNF

Head Coach Hue Jackson presents the game ball after the win. Photo by Tony Gonzales
RB Darren McFadden led the NFL in rushing yards with 150 in Week 1 action.
K Sebastian Janikowski tied the NFL record for longest field goal with a 63-yarder.
P Shane Lechler kicked a 77-yard punt, tying an all-time Raiders record for longest punt.
The Raiders defense recorded five sacks – DT Richard Seymour (2), DT Tommy Kelly, DE Matt Shaughnessy, and one team sack.
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey led the team with four catches, averaging 11 yards per catch.
S Tyvon Branch led the team in tackles with six and also recovered a fumble.
S Matt Giordano recorded his first interception since 2007.
This was the Raiders 8th straight AFC West victory.
The Raiders have won four-straight games at Denver and 4th consecutive over the Broncos.