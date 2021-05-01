Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock shares his thoughts on the Raiders' Day Two picks

Apr 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders selected a few good men Friday night.

The Silver and Black addressed their defense with all three of their picks throughout rounds two and three, ranging from a superstar collegiate safety who fell to the second, an All-ACC defensive terror with versatility and an underrated sleeper from Khalil Mack's alma mater that the organization believes can be a vital part to the pass rush to go along with free agent signing Yannick Ngakoue.

General Manager Mike Mayock shared his initial thoughts to the media about the potential he sees in his three draft picks from Friday.

Trevon Moehrig, Safety, TCU

"We have a few good connections at TCU and everyone down there banged the table for this young man. Not just the football player, but as a foundation-type human being and player. We think he's intelligent to run the defense back there; we think he brings a foundation background into our locker room which is important."

Malcolm Koonce, Defensive End, Buffalo

"His value will be on third down. He's a natural pass rusher, and he has a toolbox that you'd be surprised to see from a kid from Buffalo. He's got an outside slip, he's got a spin move, he's got a fake spin move I was teasing him about on the phone a couple of weeks ago. You don't see many college guys with a fake spin move."

Divine Deablo, Defensive Back, Virginia Tech

"It was more about our linebacker coach Richard Smith jumping on the table and saying, 'This is a starting Will linebacker in this league'. At 220 pounds he ran a 4.42. He's a looser athlete than you think for that size. We do think he could play strong safety, but the allure to us is that he can play Will linebacker and he can do what Gus' defense demands at the Will linebacker.

