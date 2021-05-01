Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock shares his thoughts on the Raiders' Day Two picks

Divine Deablo, Defensive Back, Virginia Tech

"It was more about our linebacker coach Richard Smith jumping on the table and saying, 'This is a starting Will linebacker in this league'. At 220 pounds he ran a 4.42. He's a looser athlete than you think for that size. We do think he could play strong safety, but the allure to us is that he can play Will linebacker and he can do what Gus' defense demands at the Will linebacker.