Quick Hits: The Silver and Black continue to set their sights on the 'Fins at Allegiant Stadium 

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive coordinator Greg Olson, linebacker Denzel Perryman and running back Kenyan Drake addressed the media ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the best soundbites from their media availability Thursday:
On linebacker Denzel Perryman's play this season so far:
"He's got a presence about him. When he's in the huddle, they feel him. He's very explosive. He's kind of a big hitter, a good tackler. He understands things and he really believes in it too, so that always helps."
On Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett:
"Very confident, he's got a strong arm. He's a guy we have a lot of respect for. ... He's a guy that makes very good decisions, he plays smart, he's got a strong arm and I know he's looking forward to this opportunity."
On the resiliency of the offensive line through injuries:
"I think that the way we train that group and the mentality right now of the players is 'next man up' mentality and there's a lot of respect they have for one another. Again, when a new player comes in, our expectations don't change. And I think the players resonate that through the locker room. I think it's easy for people to look at problems. ... But we're in the business of finding solutions and continue to find solutions when those problems occur."
On Dolphins cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones:
"They have obviously two of the best corners in the league and [Miami] have had them there for awhile. ... We're very aware of the skillset of their secondary and it will be a big challenge for our young wide receiver group, but they'll be up for the challenge."
On adjusting to the Raiders defense:
"Coming here, I'm back in the same system I just left. I was in that system for four years. I was with Coach Gus for four years, so it was almost like picking up an old book again and just going over the notes"
On being a leader in the locker room:
"I know with them bringing me in and just talking with the coaches that they expected me to be a leader. Me personally, I just fit in and come in and do my job. Lead by example, lead by my play and when I have to say something, I feel like guys listen."
On his expectations for himself and his offense moving forward:
"Just taking it a game at a time. Can't really look too far down the road in terms of what we expect from ourselves. But every game, we just want to continue to go out there and one, get better than the game before, but learn from the mistakes we may have made. Little protection things and, me personally, making sure I'm doing my due diligence in hitting the hole wherever it may be. Catching the ball in the backfield and making the most of any opportunity that I have."
On the emotions of facing his former team:
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't hyped for this game. Obviously I got a lot of history with the Dolphins. A lot of the players that I played with and kind of came up with are still on the team. A lot of new faces as well. The coaching staff that was there my last year when I was traded is still there. No bad blood or anything, but definitely want to go out there and play to my highest capability."
