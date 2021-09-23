Raiders Mailbag: How will the Raiders defense get after the Dolphins QB2?

Ryan Beckett asks...

"Will Derek Carr have to throw for another 400 yards this week? Or will we be able to run the football?"

Regardless if he does or not, the Raiders offense can still be successful with a high volume of passing. The Raiders have a known identity of running the ball and has been stifled in that category so far this season against stout Ravens and Steelers defenses. Nevertheless, it's only a matter of time before they can pick up the pace and return to what has brought them to the dance. Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber are both proven running backs in this league and the more practice reps they get with their offensive line, the more it will translate to the game. The Raiders' run attack could very possibly be in full effect against the Dolphins, who currently have the fifth-worst run defense in the NFL.