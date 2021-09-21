Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

According to Gruden, Carr is questionable for Sunday's matchup after an ankle injury sustained against the Steelers, but is likely to play. No. 4 is in line for another standout game as he's accumulated 817 passing yards on the season through two games -- the most of any franchise quarterback to start the season. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs will look to build upon the success of Sunday's matchup, where he logged five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Raiders defense will have to prepare for different QB looks as the Dolphins' starting quarterback is up in the air. Tua Tagovailoa reportedly suffered bruised ribs in the first quarter of Miami's matchup against the Bills and is considered day-to-day. Backup Jacoby Brissett stepped in to finish the game and went 24-of-40 for 169 yards on the day. Another player to note is Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller, who returned to practice this week and could see action for the first time this season -- a huge deep threat the Silver and Black's defense will need to contain.