Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week to face the Miami Dolphins (1-1).
"They've got a new offensive coordinator. They've got some changes on their offensive line as well. They've added a dynamic, young skill player in the draft. We always have a lot of respect for their tight end and certainly DeVante Parker. So, they got an arsenal of weapons," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Monday.
Ahead of the game, the Raiders will celebrate recent Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Tom Flores and present him with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a special ceremony.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Ian Eagle
|Charles Davis
|National Radio: Compass Media Networks
|Kevin Ray
|Chad Brown
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
According to Gruden, Carr is questionable for Sunday's matchup after an ankle injury sustained against the Steelers, but is likely to play. No. 4 is in line for another standout game as he's accumulated 817 passing yards on the season through two games -- the most of any franchise quarterback to start the season. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs will look to build upon the success of Sunday's matchup, where he logged five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Raiders defense will have to prepare for different QB looks as the Dolphins' starting quarterback is up in the air. Tua Tagovailoa reportedly suffered bruised ribs in the first quarter of Miami's matchup against the Bills and is considered day-to-day. Backup Jacoby Brissett stepped in to finish the game and went 24-of-40 for 169 yards on the day. Another player to note is Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller, who returned to practice this week and could see action for the first time this season -- a huge deep threat the Silver and Black's defense will need to contain.
Series history
The Dolphins lead the all-time series against the Raiders, 18-17-1. The two teams met last year on Dec. 26, where Miami got a 26-25 comeback win over the Silver and Black in the last home game of the 2020 season at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have won one of the last three games played against the Dolphins.
Current stats
After Week 2, the Raiders offense is ranked first in the league in total offense (458 yards per game), first in passing (391 ypg), tied for 31st in rushing (67 ypg) and seventh in points (29.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (368.5 ypg), tied for 14th in passing (254.5 ypg), 16th in rushing (114 ypg) and tied for eighth in points allowed (22 ppg).
The Dolphins offense ranks 31st in total offense (237.5 ypg), 29th in passing (165 ypg), 27th in rushing (72.5 ypg) and last in points (8.5 points). Defensively, the Dolphins rank 15th in total defense (368.5 ypg), 12th in passing (219.5 ypg), 26th in rushing (134 ypg) and tied for 12th in points allowed (25.5 ppg).
Numbers to know
- Quarterback Derek Carr could record his fifth-straight game with at least 300 passing yards.
- Carr needs 26 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
- Carr needs to complete 386 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs to record one sack to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 20 sacks in his first three seasons.
- Tight end Darren Waller needs 85 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
- Waller needs 605 receiving yards to rank second all-time for most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.
Notable pro connections
- Raiders running back Kenyan Drake was selected by the Dolphins in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played three seasons in Miami.
- Raiders guard Richie Incognito played four seasons in Miami from 2010-13, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Dolphins in 2012.
- Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor spent this past offseason with Miami.
- Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith was the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2005.
- Dolphins offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre spent time with the Raiders as the assistant offensive line coach from 2018-19.
- Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie served as general manager of the Raiders from 2012-18. He also played linebacker for the Raiders from 1985-88.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 2 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.