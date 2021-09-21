Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

Sep 21, 2021 at 03:42 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week to face the Miami Dolphins (1-1).

"They've got a new offensive coordinator. They've got some changes on their offensive line as well. They've added a dynamic, young skill player in the draft. We always have a lot of respect for their tight end and certainly DeVante Parker. So, they got an arsenal of weapons," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Monday.

Ahead of the game, the Raiders will celebrate recent Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Tom Flores and present him with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a special ceremony.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Ian Eagle Charles Davis
National Radio: Compass Media Networks Kevin Ray Chad Brown
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

Related Links

What to watch for

According to Gruden, Carr is questionable for Sunday's matchup after an ankle injury sustained against the Steelers, but is likely to play. No. 4 is in line for another standout game as he's accumulated 817 passing yards on the season through two games -- the most of any franchise quarterback to start the season. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs will look to build upon the success of Sunday's matchup, where he logged five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Raiders defense will have to prepare for different QB looks as the Dolphins' starting quarterback is up in the air. Tua Tagovailoa reportedly suffered bruised ribs in the first quarter of Miami's matchup against the Bills and is considered day-to-day. Backup Jacoby Brissett stepped in to finish the game and went 24-of-40 for 169 yards on the day. Another player to note is Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller, who returned to practice this week and could see action for the first time this season -- a huge deep threat the Silver and Black's defense will need to contain.

Series history

The Dolphins lead the all-time series against the Raiders, 18-17-1. The two teams met last year on Dec. 26, where Miami got a 26-25 comeback win over the Silver and Black in the last home game of the 2020 season at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have won one of the last three games played against the Dolphins.

Current stats

After Week 2, the Raiders offense is ranked first in the league in total offense (458 yards per game), first in passing (391 ypg), tied for 31st in rushing (67 ypg) and seventh in points (29.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (368.5 ypg), tied for 14th in passing (254.5 ypg), 16th in rushing (114 ypg) and tied for eighth in points allowed (22 ppg).

The Dolphins offense ranks 31st in total offense (237.5 ypg), 29th in passing (165 ypg), 27th in rushing (72.5 ypg) and last in points (8.5 points). Defensively, the Dolphins rank 15th in total defense (368.5 ypg), 12th in passing (219.5 ypg), 26th in rushing (134 ypg) and tied for 12th in points allowed (25.5 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr could record his fifth-straight game with at least 300 passing yards.
  • Carr needs 26 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 386 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs to record one sack to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 20 sacks in his first three seasons.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 85 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 605 receiving yards to rank second all-time for most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders running back Kenyan Drake was selected by the Dolphins in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played three seasons in Miami.
  • Raiders guard Richie Incognito played four seasons in Miami from 2010-13, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Dolphins in 2012.
  • Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor spent this past offseason with Miami.
  • Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith was the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2005.
  • Dolphins offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre spent time with the Raiders as the assistant offensive line coach from 2018-19. 
  • Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie served as general manager of the Raiders from 2012-18. He also played linebacker for the Raiders from 1985-88.

Silver and Black and White: Week 2 vs. Steelers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 2 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2 / 40

A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant equipment manager Danny Molina puts cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads together in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders assistant equipment manager Danny Molina puts cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads together in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) jersey in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) jersey in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6 / 40

A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Heinz Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
7 / 40

A view of Heinz Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Greg Olson huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
19 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Greg Olson huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
21 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
22 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
33 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by guard John Simpson (76) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by guard John Simpson (76) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 61-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 61-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker room after the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker room after the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Silver and Black are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Steelers.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will also celebrate a long-awaited moment of welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game for the first time.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver for the final game of 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Denver to face the division-rival Broncos for the final game of the regular season.
news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome the Dolphins to Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium for a Week 16 showdown on Saturday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to the division-rival Chargers

The Raiders remain in Las Vegas on a short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. 
news

Game Preview: With playoff implications on the line, Raiders gear up for Colts

The Silver and Black defeated the New York Jets by the narrowest of margins, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
news

Game Preview: Raiders will travel to NY and try to get back in the win column 

The Silver and Black have suffered back-to-back losses, but will try to defeat the winless New York Jets on the road in Week 13.
news

Game Preview: The Raiders travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders took an L to the Chiefs in Week 11, but it was a hard-fought game, and they'll be looking to rebound against the Falcons.
news

Game Preview: Can the Raiders sweep the season series against the Chiefs?

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 5, but can they go 2-0 against the reigning Super Bowl champions?
news

Previo: Raiders Buscan Extender Racha Ante Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders tienen una racha de dos victorias y buscarán la tercera en serie ante los Denver Broncos.
news

Game Preview: Raiders look to extend winning streak against the Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak, we'll see if they can keep it going against the division-rival Denver Broncos.
Advertising