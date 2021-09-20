Quick Hits: Jon Gruden believes his team is capable of doing more with the Miami Dolphins on the horizon

Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media Monday following the Raiders' 26-17 win over Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the best soundbites from his media availability:
On preparing to play Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett:
"We know Tua from competing against him last year. We've also seen Brissett when he was a Colt. So we know something about them both."
On what the team can improve on:
"I think all three phases have contributed. We've got to get better. We're not there on defense, we're not there on offense and we need more big plays in the kicking game. But we're improving on defense. The quarterback is playing great, but we need to get our running game going. Our punter and our kicker are playing phenomenal, but we need to get our return game going. So there's good [things] and there's things we need to be realistic about as we get ready for the Dolphins. Still really early."
On dealing with increased expectations after starting the season 2-0:
"We have a lot of veteran players in our locker room. ... There's a lot of maturity in there. They realize it was a great win at home against Baltimore, it was a great win on the road. They also know they have a great challenge with the Dolphins. They're coming off a tough loss, and in this league you really don't like to see teams coming off a tough loss. I'm not going to get overly worried about getting a big head or anything like that. We're taking this one game at a time."
On Yannick Ngakoue playing through an hamstring injury:
"He's a captain on the team, he's always been tough. He's a strange tough. He's a really strange tough. This guy likes it, I think he enjoys the misery. Being double teamed, being chipped, the hot moments, pressure pack situations. I think he takes a lot of pride in performing at a high level when he's not 100 percent physically, and maybe the protection sliding to him, he finds a way. That's why he's one of our captains, that's why he's one of the premier rushers in the league."
On Derek Carr's 61-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III:
"Well, when you call plays, sometimes you hit the lottery and sometimes you don't. Sometimes you don't get the coverage you want. Sometimes you do, and I think we got the one-on-one we looked for. We didn't pick up the protection exactly like we wanted to. We had hoped it would have been cleaner for Derek, but he hung in there and made a great throw with an unblocked Steeler in his face to his right. But we got the coverage we had hoped for, we got the matchup that we wanted and give Ruggs credit, give Carr credit, they made a heck of a play in a very meaningful situation."
