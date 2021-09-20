Quick Hits: Jon Gruden believes his team is capable of doing more with the Miami Dolphins on the horizon

On Derek Carr's 61-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III:

"Well, when you call plays, sometimes you hit the lottery and sometimes you don't. Sometimes you don't get the coverage you want. Sometimes you do, and I think we got the one-on-one we looked for. We didn't pick up the protection exactly like we wanted to. We had hoped it would have been cleaner for Derek, but he hung in there and made a great throw with an unblocked Steeler in his face to his right. But we got the coverage we had hoped for, we got the matchup that we wanted and give Ruggs credit, give Carr credit, they made a heck of a play in a very meaningful situation."