Quick Hits: Jon Gruden believes his team is capable of doing more with the Miami Dolphins on the horizon

Sep 20, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media Monday following the Raiders' 26-17 win over Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the best soundbites from his media availability:

On preparing to play Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett:

"We know Tua from competing against him last year. We've also seen Brissett when he was a Colt. So we know something about them both."

Related Links

On what the team can improve on:

"I think all three phases have contributed. We've got to get better. We're not there on defense, we're not there on offense and we need more big plays in the kicking game. But we're improving on defense. The quarterback is playing great, but we need to get our running game going. Our punter and our kicker are playing phenomenal, but we need to get our return game going. So there's good [things] and there's things we need to be realistic about as we get ready for the Dolphins. Still really early."

On dealing with increased expectations after starting the season 2-0:

"We have a lot of veteran players in our locker room. ... There's a lot of maturity in there. They realize it was a great win at home against Baltimore, it was a great win on the road. They also know they have a great challenge with the Dolphins. They're coming off a tough loss, and in this league you really don't like to see teams coming off a tough loss. I'm not going to get overly worried about getting a big head or anything like that. We're taking this one game at a time."

On Yannick Ngakoue playing through an hamstring injury:

"He's a captain on the team, he's always been tough. He's a strange tough. He's a really strange tough. This guy likes it, I think he enjoys the misery. Being double teamed, being chipped, the hot moments, pressure pack situations. I think he takes a lot of pride in performing at a high level when he's not 100 percent physically, and maybe the protection sliding to him, he finds a way. That's why he's one of our captains, that's why he's one of the premier rushers in the league."

On Derek Carr's 61-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III:

"Well, when you call plays, sometimes you hit the lottery and sometimes you don't. Sometimes you don't get the coverage you want. Sometimes you do, and I think we got the one-on-one we looked for. We didn't pick up the protection exactly like we wanted to. We had hoped it would have been cleaner for Derek, but he hung in there and made a great throw with an unblocked Steeler in his face to his right. But we got the coverage we had hoped for, we got the matchup that we wanted and give Ruggs credit, give Carr credit, they made a heck of a play in a very meaningful situation."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Steelers - Week 2

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 2 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's (11) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's (11) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3 / 112

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Heinz Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4 / 112

A view of Heinz Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Imari Thompson on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Imari Thompson on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
7 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
8 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
10 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
12 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
16 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
17 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
19 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
20 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
21 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
22 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
23 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
24 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
25 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
26 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
27 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
28 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
29 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
30 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
31 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
32 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
33 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
34 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
35 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
36 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
37 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
38 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
39 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
40 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
41 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
42 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
43 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
44 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
45 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
46 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
47 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
48 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
49 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
50 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 45-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
51 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 45-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
52 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
53 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
54 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
55 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
56 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
57 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
58 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
59 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
60 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
61 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
62 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
63 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
64 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
65 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
66 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
67 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
68 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
69 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
70 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stretches for extra yards during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
71 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stretches for extra yards during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
72 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
73 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
74 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
75 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
76 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
77 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
78 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
79 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
80 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) is congratulated by defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
81 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) is congratulated by defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
82 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
83 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
84 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
85 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
86 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
87 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Carl Nassib (94) after a play during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
88 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Carl Nassib (94) after a play during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
89 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
90 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
91 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
92 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
93 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
94 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
95 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
96 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
97 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs to the end zone on a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
98 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs to the end zone on a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
99 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
100 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by running back Peyton Barber (31) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
101 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by running back Peyton Barber (31) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
102 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
103 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
104 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with the offensive line on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
105 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with the offensive line on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
106 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
107 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receives a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
108 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receives a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
109 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
110 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
111 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
112 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
