Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win:
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 18
Analysis: "The offense -- led by Derek Carr and featuring big contributions from Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow -- has played up to its potential, but it's the defense that's been the true revelation thus far. It starts up front, where Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue are blowing up game plans. Through two weeks, Crosby leads the NFL with 15 pressures, per Next Gen Stats, while Ngakoue has 11."
Current ranking: 10
Previous ranking: 19
Analysis: "Sure, quarterbacks are valuable players in fantasy, but with a patchwork offensive line that needed even more duct tape in Pittsburgh, who could have seen Carr's production coming? All he has done is pass for a franchise-record 817 yards through the first two games of a season to go with four TDs."
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "The Raiders may be the NFL's most surprising team over the first two weeks of the 2021 season. They've opened with wins over a pair of teams that made the postseason last year. The biggest surprise has to be the play of quarterback Derek Carr. He's played at an MVP level so far, and he did so against two of the league's better defenses."
Current ranking: 8
Previous ranking: 16
Analysis: "At 2-0, they are one of the surprise teams of the NFL. Derek Carr for MVP? He's off to a fast start."
Current ranking: 9
Previous ranking: 12
Analysis: "Las Vegas racked up 425 yards of offense against the typically stingy Pittsburgh defense, reminding everyone that the Chiefs aren't the only offense to fear in the AFC West. The Raiders, who finished 10th in points per game last year (27.1), now rank seventh in points per game through two games this season (29.5)."
