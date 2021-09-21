Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Sep 21, 2021 at 09:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win:

NFL.com

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 18

Analysis: "The offense -- led by Derek Carr and featuring big contributions from Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow -- has played up to its potential, but it's the defense that's been the true revelation thus far. It starts up front, where Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue are blowing up game plans. Through two weeks, Crosby leads the NFL with 15 pressures, per Next Gen Stats, while Ngakoue has 11."

ESPN

Current ranking: 10

Previous ranking: 19

Analysis: "Sure, quarterbacks are valuable players in fantasy, but with a patchwork offensive line that needed even more duct tape in Pittsburgh, who could have seen Carr's production coming? All he has done is pass for a franchise-record 817 yards through the first two games of a season to go with four TDs."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "The Raiders may be the NFL's most surprising team over the first two weeks of the 2021 season. They've opened with wins over a pair of teams that made the postseason last year. The biggest surprise has to be the play of quarterback Derek Carr. He's played at an MVP level so far, and he did so against two of the league's better defenses."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 8

Previous ranking: 16

Analysis: "At 2-0, they are one of the surprise teams of the NFL. Derek Carr for MVP? He's off to a fast start."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 9

Previous ranking: 12

Analysis: "Las Vegas racked up 425 yards of offense against the typically stingy Pittsburgh defense, reminding everyone that the Chiefs aren't the only offense to fear in the AFC West. The Raiders, who finished 10th in points per game last year (27.1), now rank seventh in points per game through two games this season (29.5)."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Steelers - Week 2

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 2 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's (11) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's (11) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3 / 112

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Heinz Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4 / 112

A view of Heinz Field before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Imari Thompson on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Imari Thompson on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
7 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
8 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
10 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
12 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
16 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
17 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
19 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
20 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
21 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
22 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
23 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
24 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
25 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
26 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
27 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
28 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
29 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
30 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
31 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
32 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
33 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
34 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
35 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
36 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
37 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
38 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
39 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
40 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
41 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
42 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
43 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
44 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
45 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
46 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
47 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
48 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
49 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
50 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 45-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
51 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 45-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
52 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
53 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
54 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
55 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
56 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
57 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
58 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
59 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
60 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
61 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
62 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
63 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
64 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
65 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
66 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
67 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
68 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
69 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
70 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stretches for extra yards during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
71 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stretches for extra yards during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
72 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
73 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
74 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
75 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
76 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
77 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
78 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
79 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
80 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) is congratulated by defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
81 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) is congratulated by defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
82 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
83 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
84 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
85 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
86 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
87 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Carl Nassib (94) after a play during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
88 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Carl Nassib (94) after a play during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
89 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
90 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
91 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
92 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
93 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
94 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
95 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
96 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
97 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs to the end zone on a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
98 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs to the end zone on a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
99 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
100 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by running back Peyton Barber (31) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
101 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by running back Peyton Barber (31) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
102 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
103 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
104 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with the offensive line on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
105 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with the offensive line on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
106 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
107 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receives a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
108 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receives a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
109 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
110 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
111 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) blocks during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
112 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
