Tom Flores, Charles Woodson set to receive Hall of Fame rings during two ceremonies at Allegiant Stadium

Sep 09, 2021 at 04:02 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

HOFRingsThumb_090921
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

After being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, Tom Flores and Charles Woodson are set to receive the final piece that signifies their status as part of the NFL elite.

The Classes of 2020 and 2021 will receive Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence at each of their home stadiums during the 2021 NFL season.

The Iceman Tom Flores will be presented his ring during a ceremony in his honor at the Sept. 26 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Woodson will be on hand to celebrate his enshrinement with a tribute at the Nov. 14 home contest against AFC West foes, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 14K gold ring features an intricate design of diamonds that create a football-shaped center, set in a blue gemstone that represents confidence and integrity. Each ring is customized to echo each Hall of Famer's individual career and also includes a special engraving inside that is different for each Enshrinee.

Both men donned their gold jackets and delivered emotional speeches as they unveiled their busts in Canton on Aug. 8 -- a culmination of both of their storied careers.

Related Links

Photos: Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame enshrinement

View photos from enshrinement day for Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores reviews his speech before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
1 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores reviews his speech before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
2 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
3 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores heads to the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
4 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores heads to the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson answers a question during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinees' roundtable.
5 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson answers a question during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinees' roundtable.

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores pose for a photo with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during the enshrinees' roundtable.
6 / 34

Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores pose for a photo with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during the enshrinees' roundtable.

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores take part in the enshrinees' roundtable with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
7 / 34

Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores take part in the enshrinees' roundtable with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
8 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
9 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
10 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
11 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
12 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
13 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores bust on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
14 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores bust on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
15 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
16 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
17 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
18 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

David Richard/Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
19 / 34

Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Tom Flores pose with Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
20 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Tom Flores pose with Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
21 / 34

Hall of Famer Tom Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and his mother Georgia Woodson unveil Charles' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
22 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and his mother Georgia Woodson unveil Charles' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

David Richard/Associated Press
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
23 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
24 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

David Richard/Associated Press
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
25 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
26 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
27 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
28 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
29 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
30 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
31 / 34

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson's bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
32 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson's bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson takes a selfie with his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
33 / 34

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson takes a selfie with his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson pose with their bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
34 / 34

Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson pose with their bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
