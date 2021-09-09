Tom Flores, Charles Woodson set to receive Hall of Fame rings during two ceremonies at Allegiant Stadium

After being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, Tom Flores and Charles Woodson are set to receive the final piece that signifies their status as part of the NFL elite.
The Classes of 2020 and 2021 will receive Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence at each of their home stadiums during the 2021 NFL season.
The Iceman Tom Flores will be presented his ring during a ceremony in his honor at the Sept. 26 home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Woodson will be on hand to celebrate his enshrinement with a tribute at the Nov. 14 home contest against AFC West foes, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 14K gold ring features an intricate design of diamonds that create a football-shaped center, set in a blue gemstone that represents confidence and integrity. Each ring is customized to echo each Hall of Famer's individual career and also includes a special engraving inside that is different for each Enshrinee.
Both men donned their gold jackets and delivered emotional speeches as they unveiled their busts in Canton on Aug. 8 -- a culmination of both of their storied careers.
View photos from enshrinement day for Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson.