Key Matchups: It will take more than speed for Henry Ruggs III to prosper against Xavien Howard

Henry Ruggs III vs. Xavien Howard

Last season when the Dolphins came to Las Vegas, All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard exerted a lot of effort on Darren Waller. Now, the Raiders have an emerging second-year wideout that will need a lot more attention in Henry Ruggs III﻿.

So let's run down what we already know. Ruggs is faster than a toddler running out the kitchen after getting caught with their hand in the cookie jar. And Howard has developed a reputation of having state penitentiary lockdown abilities on receivers. The Dolphins cornerback has led the league in interceptions two out of his six seasons in the NFL and was rightly compensated for his efforts in the offseason. So far this season, he already has two pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble. He also clocked in at No. 17 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 list, the second highest ranked cornerback on the list, behind Jalen Ramsay, and the only Dolphin to make it onto the rankings.

"Xavien Howard, I don't think he gets enough credit if I'm honest," quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday. "In the scheme that they run – especially last year [where] he had 10 interceptions in that scheme – is ridiculous. The fact that he's not talked about as one of the No. 1 corners in the league, up there with Jalen [Ramsey] and Stephon [Gilmore]. ... This guy is unbelievable.

"I'm always confident in our guys. I'm always going to give them chances and you're not going to be stupid about it. You're going to try your best to not give them a free one out there, but you're also going to let your guys compete. ... We've always taken the mindset that no matter who's out there, we're just going to compete and be who we are."

But just because Howard is legit, doesn't mean Carr will be scared to take deep shots against him with Ruggs. Honestly, it's hard to not take a deep shot with Ruggs versus any cornerback in the league at the moment. The former Alabama receiver is averaging a whooping 22.7 yards per catch this season and is second on the team in receiving yards – only behind Darren Waller. Ruggs is also coming off a great showing against the Steelers with five receptions, 113 receiving yards and a touchdown. Statistically, that was his best game in the NFL since his 118 yards and a touchdown in the victory against the Kansas City Chiefs last season.